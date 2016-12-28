Joy Povich may be the proverbial “canary in the mine shaft,” when it comes to attracting and retaining retail businesses that appeal to women shoppers in downtown Bettendorf. She owns Knit and Knot, a yarn shop, located on State Street.
The store was located at Devils Glen Road near Coffee Hound for four years, and had become a destination business, drawing customers from as far away as Peoria, Muscatine and Galesburg. But a lack of space constrained the products and services Joy offered. Additionally, she hoped to home-school her children while working, and that goal required more room.
Povich discussed her needs with a real estate agent, who recommended a large, well-kept house on State Street in downtown Bettendorf.
The State Street property offered twice as much space, and visibility, with 30,000 cars a day passing through the State and Grant streets area, plus the potential of tourist traffic generated by the Waterfront Convention Center and the Isle Casino. That all made the downtown seem like "a happening place," she said.
More than a year later, Povich has learned lessons about doing business downtown. Traffic on Route 67, speeding by her building, doesn’t necessarily bring customers to the door. The area also lacks complimentary businesses that would encourage women to browse in the area, and narrow and crumbling sidewalks, coupled with a lack of crosswalks, do not encourage walkability. The rundown appearance of some of the buildings in the corridor creates a tired look and the re-aligned streets can be confusing. Some patrons of a nearby store discard litter and bottles near her parking lot, creating an unsightly appearance which leads some of her customers to question the area's safety. Perception can count as reality in the retail world, and the surrounding environment may be as critical a factor in a business's success as the products offered.
With business down, Povich has reduced hours to three days a week and feels she works twice as hard to keep the doors open.
Long-time Bettendorf resident Pat Kirkland began shopping for yarn at Knit and Knot on Devils Glen several years ago and now works in the shop. She describes Joy as kind, knowledgeable, generous and sweet, and says the shop is a nice place for women to gather and express themselves creatively through knitting, crocheting and other related craft projects.
Knitting offers an almost spiritual experience for many women, Kirkland says. “It’s like praying or doing yoga.”
Women gather on afternoons in knitting circles at the shop and a sense of community develops.
Attracting women to the downtown requires thought and effort. Brigette Brennan runs a national marketing firm that studies how to market and sell to women. “Women and men each grow up within a culture of their own gender," she says. "Female culture should be studied with the same focus that studying a foreign market requires. Cultural differences dictate language, behaviors and perceptions.” This marketing insight applies to Knit and Knot and ought to guide the city's strategy for the revitalization of its downtown district.
Attracting more women to the area could pay off. A year ago a Main Street Iowa study determined $315 million dollars in annual retail sales “leak” from Bettendorf. Those dollars could have been spent with city retailers, but were spent out-of-town. Additionally, a Mass Mutual Financial report found women across all demographic categories make 85 percent of buying decisions. A downtown that ignores women sells itself short.
That a shop like Knit and Knot struggles on State Street does not bode well for maintaining and attracting more women customers and businesses downtown, The economic revitalization of the State Street corridor requires a coherent, thoughtful and effective retail strategy, which it presently lacks.