The Carl D. Schillig Memorial Fund Inc. recently awarded its 2017 scholarships to Kaitlyn Evans of Pleasant Valley High School and Allysa Gallagher of Bettendorf High School.
Each year, the fund awards a $4,000 scholarship to a student from Bettendorf High School and a student from Pleasant Valley High School. Selected students have at least a 2.3 grade point average and exemplify Carl's spirit through participation in a variety of school, community and church-related activities. To date, the Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded 30 Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High School students with educational scholarships.
Kaitlyn Evans plans to attend Scott Community College and Allysa Gallagher plans to attend Miami of Ohio University in Oxford, Ohio.
The Carl D. Schillig Memorial Fund was established in 1995 by Carl’s family in honor of Carl, who was killed in 1994 at the age of 15 in a car-pedestrian accident.