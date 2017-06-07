Area knitters are invited to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day Saturday, June 10, at the Bettendorf Public Library. Participants can bring current knitting projects and join others around the library in a public display of the craft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Knitters will be stationed around the library and outside, weather permitting. Sign-in will be at the Information Desk for a head count only.
The library also will host a beginning knitting workshop Saturday, July 8.
For more information, call 563-343-4179 or email cwalters@bettendorf.org.