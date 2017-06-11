Bettendorf Park Band
The Bettendorf Park Band performs its 2017 summer season Friday nights at the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of rain, all concerts will move indoors at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. A fundraising ice cream social coincides with the concerts.
Friday, June 23: Bix Youth Jazz Band. Ice cream social: Bettendorf Lions Club
Friday, June 30: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones. Ice cream social: Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band (part of Bettendorf’s Fourth of July Celebration). Rain date, concert only, is July 8. Ice cream social: Riverside Foursquare Church
Friday, July 7, Tri-County Band. Ice cream social: Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation
Friday, July 14: Bettendorf Park Band. Ice cream social: Redeemer Lutheran Church
Friday, July 21: Big River Brass Band. Ice cream social: Big River Brass Band
Friday, July 28: Bettendorf Park Band (Favorite’s Concert). Ice cream social: JFK Catholic School Band Boosters