Bettendorf Park Band
The Bettendorf Park Band performs its 2017 summer season Friday nights at the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of rain, all concerts will move indoors at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. A fundraising ice cream social coincides with the concerts.
Friday, June 16: Bettendorf Park Band. Ice cream social: First Baptist Church of Bettendorf
Friday, June 23: Bix Youth Jazz Band. Ice cream social: Bettendorf Lions Club
Friday, June 30: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones. Ice cream social: Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band (part of Bettendorf’s Fourth of July Celebration). Rain date, concert only, is July 8. Ice cream social: Riverside Foursquare Church
Friday, July 7, Tri-County Band. Ice cream social: Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation
Friday, July 14: Bettendorf Park Band. Ice cream social: Redeemer Lutheran Church
Friday, July 21: Big River Brass Band. Ice cream social: Big River Brass Band
Friday, July 28: Bettendorf Park Band (Favorite’s Concert). Ice cream social: JFK Catholic School Band Boosters
Bettendorf Public Library
The internationally-acclaimed acoustic duo Hungrytown will perform as part of the Bettendorf Public Library's Summer Concert series June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Faye’s Field, adjacent to the library.
Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been touring for nearly 15 years and have had their music featured on numerous television programs.
Admission is free. Chairs or blankets are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the Bettendorf Room of the library. Food trucks will be available and attendees may also bring food and drinks.