December 2nd-4th – Christmas in LeClaire - Looking for Strolling Santas and Other Characters for Christmas in LeClaire! Volunteers for Friday evening after 4 p.m. Sat. from 11 until 7pm and Sunday from 12 noon until 3pm. Great Costumes and goodies to pass out provided! Just bring your Holiday Spirit and Smile to show everyone our community’s spirit and zest for fun! Call Kim and leave message - 563-289-5699. 4 to 6 women and 8 to 12 men needed for short shifts and longer periods to stroll and be on the trolley!
December 2nd-4th – Letty’s Flirty Flowers & Design – Red Carpet Event Decorated store front, light snacks and beverages, 25% off Christmas Décor!
December 2nd-4th - Christmas in LeClaire - Friday & Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.
Friday, December 2nd:
10am-8pm – Crafts, Silent Auction & Bake Sale – Civic Center
10am-5pm – Cookie Walk, Lunch & Vendors – Masonic Lodge
10am-8pm – Bake Sale & Family Activities – Riverside Foursquare Church
5:30-8pm – First Friday – Mississippi River Distilling Company
Saturday, December 3rd:
8-10am – Breakfast with Santa – Happy Joe’s
10am-8pm – Crafts, Silent Auction & Bake Sale – Civic Center
10am-5pm – Cookie Walk, Lunch & Vendors – Masonic Lodge
10am – Ugly Christmas Sweater Run – 323 S. 2nd Street
10am-2pm – A Night in Bethlehem (Activities for Kids) – Masonic Lodge, 2nd Floor
10am-12pm – Strolling Santas
12-3pm – WQAD Selfie Set – Mississippi River Distilling Company
2-4pm – Strolling Santas
10am-4pm – Chains Saw Carver & Wooden Shoe Maker – Civic Center Parking Lot
11am-7pm – Free Trolley Rides
5:30-8pm – First Saturday – Mississippi River Distilling Company
Sunday, December 4th:
10am-4pm – Crafts, Silent Auction & Bake Sale – Civic (Bidding ends at 2pm)
10am-4pm – Charcoal Artist Danielle Clark – Civic Center
11am-4pm – Free Trolley Rides
11am-4pm – Santa’s Gift Shop – Civic Center Parking Lot
Great Shopping and Dining at our Unique Shops and Restaurants all Weekend!
December 3rd - NEW - Christmas in LeClaire Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Run/Walk. 10a.m. Starting line is at Blackhawk Bank & Trust (2nd St. & Davenport St.) 3.1 Mile family-friendly run or walk; pets on a leash and strollers are welcome. Packet Pick-Up is Friday, December 2 from 5pm-8pm at Snap Fitness in LeClaire. After-Race Party will immediately follow the race. Registration is $30 at Get Me Registered: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=124909 Questions: Contact Race Directors: Lori McFate 563-940-7679 / lamcf8@msn.com or Anna Broders 563-528-0152 / abroders7@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/548886418621815/
December 3rd - Star Gifts for Kids/Honor Sgt Leevon Ritter Trivia Night at the LeClaire Fire Station, 201 N. 15th St. Doors open at 5:45pm; trivia starts at 6:30pm. 8 people per team, $10 per person. Door prizes and raffles, all for two GREAT causes. Star Gifts for Kids buys Christmas presents for kids in LeClaire, Princeton, and Pleasant Valley. Honoring Leevon Ritter will help pay for Leevon's family to travel to California to attend the Rose Bowl Parade. Leevon will be honored on the Organ Donor Float. Please contact Barry right away to reserve your table - 563-949-6969.