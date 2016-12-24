When it is the holiday, I spend time with my famley. I eat breakfast. When we are done we do stocokings and we go outside adn do snowbolls and sit. We sit on the couch and remember what we have done in the past few years on Christmas Eve.
Christmas is stockings and snowballs
Liz Boardman
