The Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School will host its annual “Christmas Star” program at 7 p.m. December 10-16. This is the 42nd and final year of the one-hour program using a starball projector system. The program features a visual display of the sky above Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago accompanied by the music of Mannheim Steamroller. The program addresses the question: What do astronomers believe was occurring in the skies then which might have been the “star” over Bethlehem?
A new, digital, projection system will be installed in the Schaefer Planetarium after this year’s program.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Admission is free, but reservations are required because of limited seating. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For reservations, call 563-332-4516 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations will be honored until 6:55 p.m., at which time people without reservations may be seated. Enter the building by the main entrance on 18th Street.