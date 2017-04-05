LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball needs community help to clean-up Veteran's Complex before the season begins. Clean-up is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Projects include installing the batting cage net, cleaning doors on the shadow box, fixing fence that has pulled away, checking base distance and anchors, checking pitching rubber distances, replacing double first base bags on both fields, adding limestone, picking-up trash, leaves, sticks and rocks, cleaning concession stand and shed, and trimming trees as needed. Please bring appropriate yard tools to help.