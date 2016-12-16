Students in fourth through sixth grades at Cody Elementary School in LeClaire spent Dec. 16 moving books, pencils and chairs to new spaces.
The $3.4 million Cody construction project is one of several building projects going on in the Pleasant Valley Community School District, the fastest-growing in the Quad-Cities with enrollment projected to increase 23 percent over 10 years.
Jake Grafenberg, sixth-grade teacher, is one of six educators whose classrooms moved, and he is eager to be settled in. His former classroom had a folding wall that faced the building's library, originally designed to open and close like an accordion.
"I have a loud voice, and my voice traveled right through that wall," said Grafenberg, who in addition to teaching, coaches basketball, baseball and football in the Pleasant Valley district. "I'm glad that's gone."
Grafenberg now has a spacious classroom with four solid walls, a door that opens and shuts and windows with a view to the east. He especially appreciates the extra storage space in several cupboards along one wall.
He also has a new projection system mounted on the ceiling, instead of taking up precious floor space as it did in the old room.
The new area will be great for the students, he said. In the old room, they used to bump into each other as they pushed chairs away from their desks.
Upbeat students filled the halls of Cody the day of the move, pairing up to haul boxes of books and materials. A few items have yet to be finished, such as a water fountain.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Folks at Cody are excited to have the new classrooms done, according to Principal Laurie Brasche.
"The teachers, they are like kids at Christmas today," she said.
The last part of the project is a new media center that will be possible to work on now that the old classrooms next to it will be emptied.
The current media center will be completely renovated, district spokeswoman Beth Marsoun said, and look much like the library does at Bridgeview Elementary School, just a few miles from Cody.
Cody's project is to be complete in the 2017-18 school year.