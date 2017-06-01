Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175. (+ after the date means there are many dates for this event.)
June 5: Drop-In: Strawbees, 1 p.m.
June 5: Build a Better Code: Scratch Programming, 4 p.m.
June 6: Lecture, NATO Today, 7 p.m.
June 8: Build a Better Burger, 2 p.m.
June 8: Concert, David G. Smith, 6:30 p.m.
June 9: Dan Wardell’s Reading Road Trip 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
June 9: Friday Features, “The Lego Movie”, 1:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Today: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 3: Project re-Fashion: The “B” Series, 11 a.m.
June 5: Summer Reading Program begins, 10 a.m.
June 5: LEGO Club, 10:30 a.m.
June 6: Absolute Science!, 11 a.m.
June 7: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
June 8: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 9: Family Fort Night, 4:45 p.m.