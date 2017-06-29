Bettendorf schools offer summer food program
Bettendorf Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the following sites and times:
• Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28, from 8–8:30 a.m., and 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
• Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf, July 10-July 14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11, from 8-8:30 a.m., and 12–12:30 p.m.
• Grant Wood Elementary, 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, and July 31-Aug. 3, from 8–8:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- June 30: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Bobby Ray Bunch. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- July 7: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- July 11: Chamber networking event - lunch at Big Dave and Holly’s.
- July 15: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- July 29: The 3rd annual Q-C MS Open Four Person Best Shot Golf Tournament, Byron Hills Golf Course, Port Byron. Tournament shotgun start 1:30 p.m., registration at noon. $300 per team. Flag event prizes and a scoring/awards dinner and party with silent auction will follow. Event will raise funds and awareness for MS. Entry forms available at Bierstube, LeClaire, or by messaging QC MS Open on Facebook.
- Aug. 4: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- Aug. 5: Heartland British Auto Fest.
- Aug. 8: Chamber networking event - lunch at Subway.
- Aug. 10-12: Tug Fest.
- Aug. 19: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. See July 15 listing.
- Aug. 26: Vettes on the River.
Rivermont Collegiate upgrades auditorium
Rivermont Collegiate announces the completion of the lighting and video projection upgrades in Becherer Hall auditorium.
A grant from Scott County Regional Authority funded the project. With the new upgrades, the space will now be able to feature presentations, plays, musical performances and commencement exercises.
Becherer Hall was completed in 2001 and houses Rivermont Collegiate’s Early and Lower School. The auditorium seats up to 300 people. It also serves as the cafeteria during the school year.