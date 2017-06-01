LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- June 2-3: City-wide garage sales.
- June 2: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- June 2: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Bobby Ray Bunch. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- June 9: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Daniel Stratman. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
Bettendorf Park Band summer season starts June a
The Bettendorf Park Band's summer season begins June w at Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park.
Guest bands will perform on Fridays when the Bettendorf Park Band does not. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and in case of rain, move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
A ice cream social coincides with the concerts to raise funds for area nonprofits.
The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Sean Talbot, is in its 48th season performing concert band music free to the community. Sponsored by the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department, the band also receives funding as a nonprofit organization from the Bettendorf Park Band Foundation, Birdies for Charity and other named and anonymous donors.
June 2: Bettendorf Park Band | Ice cream social: Christ’s Family Church
June 9: CASI New Horizons Band | Ice cream social: CASI
June 16: Bettendorf Park Band | Ice cream social: First Christian Church of Davenport
June 23: Impulse Brass Quintet | Ice cream social: Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Vacation Bible School begins June 5
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf, will hold its annual Vacation Bible School June 5-9 at the church. This year's theme is "Maker Fun Factory." The school gives children a way to kick-off summer with faith, and is offered free of charge. Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 469-667-0000, or visit www.RedeemerBett.org/vbs.
The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities and the Bettendorf Public Library present: “NATO Today: Relevant or Obsolete?”
The presentation by Navy Captain Alison McCrary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The event is free and open to the public.
The presentation will look at NATO operations and organizational developments over the past 15 years, the decisions taken at the recent Warsaw Summit and the question of Russia and how the Alliance and the nations within it approach European and worldwide security and defense. Additionally, how the Jewish State of Israel fits within NATO will be discussed.
McCrary currently serves on the joint staff as officer in charge of joint reserve support to the U.S. Military Delegation to NATO in Brussels, Belgium and liaison to the Pentagon.
In her civilian career, McCrary has worked for Deere & Co. in manufacturing and business analysis, started up a hazardous-waste remediation corporation and served as vice president and CEO of a non-profit business education corporation.
For more information, call 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.
IONSQC hosts 'Spontaneous Healing' discussion
The Institute of Noetic Sciences Quad-Cities Community Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Bettendorf Public Library. Robert K. Dubiel will present “Spontaneous Healing,” discussing ways to receive healing energy.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email IONSQC@aol.com.
Police Explorers to host bike sale, June 10
A bike sale hosted by the Bettendorf Police Explorers will be Saturday, June 10, at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St. More than 50 bikes will be on sale from 8:30-11 a.m. in the back parking lot. All bikes must go. For more information, contact Officer Neil Chapman at nchapman@bettendorf.org.
‘Claws for a Cause’ lobster dinner set for June 10
Bettendorf Rotary will host the 11th annual Lobsterfest from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road.
Presenting sponsors are Abbey Carpet Gallery and Triumph Community Bank. Tickets are $75 each, or $520 for a table of eight by calling 563-445‐4264 or visiting bettendorfrotary.com/tickets. The event is open to the public.
Chef James Preszler will plan the preparation of a Maine lobster dinner for more than 300 people, with proceeds used to offer direct grants and scholarships.
Last year’s Lobsterfest raised over $52,000 with $28,000 in grants awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations serving the Quad-Cities and scholarships to students from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High Schools, Rivermont Collegiate and Scott Community College.