May 8
1 A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2017 GMC Acadia collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
May 11
2 Casey Allen Lebarge, 36, 1728 Taylor St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2700 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse and public consumption/intoxication.
May 14
3 Henry Lee Tucker, 69, no address given, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of simple trespass and interference with official acts.
May 15
4 Michelle Anderson, 34, 2625 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested on the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of providing false identification information.
5 Criminal mischief, totaling $1,000, was reported on the 1800 block of Sunset Drive.
May 16
6 Kevin Dewey Lucas, 42, 117 E. Price St. No. 301, Eldridge, was arrested on the 5400 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 17
7 Harassment was reported on the 2500 block of Heather Glen Avenue.
8 A 2005 Toyota Camry, no value given, was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
9 Stephen Michael McGill, 28, was arrested on the 4300 block of Southfield Place on suspicion of child endangerment, domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
May 18
10 Fraud, totaling $1,000, was reported on the 3100 block of 52nd Avenue Court.
May 19
11 A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1,000, was reported on the 3500 block of Middle Road.
May 20
12 A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Ford F-150 collided on the 2400 block of Grant Street, resulting in $850 in damage.
May 21
13 A phone charger, valued at $12, was reported stolen at Dollar General on the 1200 block of State Street.
14 A pack of gum, valued at $3, was reported stolen on the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive.
15 Glenn Edward Taylor II, 19, 1731 W. 16th St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of Bunker Hill and Terrace Park drives on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 22
16 Fraud, totaling $59.64, was reported on the 3200 block of Lundy Lane.
17 Fraud, no total given, was reported on the 2900 block of Bob White Court.
18 Debra Jo Joynt, 63, 1839 Cody St., was arrested at the intersection of 18th and North streets on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
19 Fraud, totaling $98.29, was reported on the 2300 block of Pinehurst Drive.
20 A 2008 Dodge Avenger and a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am collided on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
May 23
21 Flowers, valued at $25, were reported stolen on the 4700 block of Apple Valley Drive.
22 Derek James Haynes Jr., 25, 2521 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested on the 2500 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of simple assault.
May 24
23 A leaf blower and tools, valued at $600, were reported stolen on the 3800 block of Cobblestone Drive.
24 A 2007 GMC Envoy collided with a 2010 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Devils Glen and Crow Creek roads, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
May 25
25 A 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2007 Chrysler 300C collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
26 Visa gift cards, totaling $2,000, were reported stolen on the 4800 block of Norfolk Drive.
May 26
27 Ashten Elizabeth Songer, 28, 1002 Chateau Knoll, was arrested on the 2400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without interlock.
May 27
28 Merle Lee Rudd, 45, 221 15th St., No. 18, was arrested on the 200 block of 15th Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication and disorderly conduct.
29 Tracy Ann Bell, 221 15th St., No. 18, was arrested on the 200 block of 15th Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
30 A 2015 Nissan Versa and a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country collided on the 2900 block of Sycamore Terrace, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
31 A 2013 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Nissan Altima collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
32 Fraud, totaling $4,521.92, was reported on the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive.
33 Cash, a checkbook, a credit card and a purse, valued at $55, were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive.
May 28
34 Daniel Salinas, 26, was arrested on the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue on suspicion of fourth degree criminal mischief.
May 30
35 David Anthony Knight, 34, 3633 State St., was arrested on the 3600 block of State Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse.
36 A 2011 International 7000 truck and a 2012 Ford Focus collided at Magnolia and Spruce Hills drives, resulting in $800 in damage.
37 A 2001 Subaru Outback and a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country collided on the Iowa side of the I-74 Bridge, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
38 A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu collided at the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
39 A 1993 Ford Escort and a 2005 Ford Explorer collided at the intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
40 Fraud, totaling $94.01, was reported on the 2900 block of Sun Valley Court.
May 31
41 A Motorola GLTE and case, valued at $300, was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
42 A 2013 Ford Expedition and a 2012 BMW X5 collided on the 1300 block of Grant Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
43 A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2006 Dodge Charger collided at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
44 A 2007 Chevrolet HHR and a 2003 Saturn Ion collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
45 A 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2004 GMC Yukon collided on the 3600 block of Oakwood Drive, resulting in $300 in damage.
46 Emily Miskowicz, 26, 452 21st St., No. 2, was arrested at the intersection of 24th Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
June 1
47 Rodney Dewayne Odell Beck Jr., 24, 3405 Holiday Court, No. 6, was arrested on the 3400 block of Holiday Court on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
48 Jewelry, totaling $4,085, was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Taylor Avenue.
June 2
49 A 2005 Toyota Avalon and a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 collided on the 800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
50 A 2005 Ford 500, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a 2007 Lexus GS 350 collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,075 in damage.
51 Kari Lea Hempel, 55, 5005 Brown St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2500 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and disorderly houses.
52 Thomas James Wahl, 18, 4405 Forest Road, Davenport, was arrested on the 2500 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of alcohol by person the age of 18.
53 Rodney Dewayne Beck, 24, 3405 Holiday Court, No. 6, was arrested on the 3400 block of Holiday Court on suspicion of drug possession and taxable substance/possess or distribute without tax.
54 Stacia Marae Monnahan, 25, 110 E. 35th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 3400 block of Holiday Court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and preventing apprehension.
June 3
55 A 2008 Lincoln MKX, a 2014 Honda CRV and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala collided on the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $11,200 in damage.
56 A 2007 Honda CRV and a 1999 GMC Denali collided on the 2500 block of 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
57 A 2010 Toyota Yaris and a 1998 Buick LeSabre collided on the 1400 block of 25th Street, resulting in $300 in damage.
58 Dustin Cody Jungvirt, 27, 3393 Moencks Road, was arrested at the intersection of Crow Creek and Middle roads on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 4
59 A 2014 Dodge Avenger and a 2016 Jeep Compass collided at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
60 A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Ford Escape collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Middle Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
61 A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Grant and 11th streets, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
62 Jose Rivas-Rios, 28, 605 W. 63rd St., Davenport, was arrested on the 3200 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
June 5
63 A 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2017 Subaru Forza collided at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
64 A Samsung Galaxy S7, valued at $500, was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.