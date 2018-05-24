April 21
1 Alcohol, valued at $111.95, was reported stolen at Walgreens, 830 Middle Road.
April 25
2 Adeline Kay Chandlee, 18, 5180 Davis St., was arrested in the 10 block of Briarwood Chase, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3 A 2004 Mazda A6 and a 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided at 14th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
April 27
4 A 1999 Lexus RX300 and a 2018 GMC Denali collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
5 A bicycle, valued at $160, was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Brown Street.
April 29
6 Tyler Wayne Hanson, 24, 513 23rd Ave., East Moline, was arrested on the 300 block of 17th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
April 30
7 Michael Debord, 50, 320 23rd St., Apt. 9, was arrested on the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of theft/shoplifting.
8 A 2015 Nissan Sentra and a 2012 Buick Verano collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $750 in damage.
May 1
9 A coat, iPod, supplement, clothes, and bag, valued at $440, were reported stolen on the 2200 block of Hawk Drive.
10 Chance Rachelle Johannsen, 27, 1301 Glover St., Knoxville, Iowa, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11 Laura Lee Swanson, 1301 Glover St., Knoxville, Iowa, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
12 Sunglasses and cash, valued at $20, was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Countryside Lane.
13 A 2000 Chevrolet 1500 and a 2012 Kia Sedona collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Linden Lane, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
May 2
14 A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
15 James Richard Tracy, III, 35, no address given, was arrested on the 2900 block of Victoria Street on suspicion of simple trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interference with official acts.
16 An Isabel Bloom turtle, valued at $250, was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Mallard Court.
17 A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at 20th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
18 A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Chevrolet SNS collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
May 3
19 A 2005 Mack 1871 Firetruck and a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu collided on the 2900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
20 A wallet and credit cards, valued at $20, was reported stolen on the 1200 block of 17th Street.
21 A cell phone, valued at $900, was reported stolen on the 1200 block of 17th Street.
22 A 2016 Dodge Journey and a 2008 Dodge Avenger collided at Magnolia Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
23 A 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2017 Acura ILX collided at Interstate 74 and State Street exit, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
May 4
24 A 2011 Buick Enclave and a 2005 Dodge Caravan collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,200 in damage.
25 A 2017 Thomas School bus and a 2015 Honda Civic collided at Central Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
26 Michael James Roe Jr., 37, no address given, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of violation of a no-contact protective order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 5
27 A wallet and cash, valued at $140, were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Berkshire Street.
28 Glenda Lynn Thomas, 27, 1529 West 6th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and violation of parole/new evidence.
May 6
29 A credit card, driver’s license, cash, wallet, and badge, valued at $120, were reported stolen on the 400 block of Brown Street.
30 A 2016 Land Range Rover and a 2011 Land Range Rover, valued at $90,000, were reported stolen on the 1100 block of Broadlawn Avenue.
May 7
31 A 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
May 8
32 A 2001 Kenworth Dump Truck, a 2017 Toyota Rav4, and a 2017 Toyota Highlander all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $20,500 in damage.
33 A 2005 Chevrolet 2500 PU and a 2013 Chrysler 200 LX collided on the 1900 block of Spruce Hills Drive resulting in $50 in damage.