March 16
1 Two Xbox game systems, a TV stand, and television, valued at $1,489.76, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
April 5
2 A phone, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
April 6
3 Garret James St. Claire, 21, no address given, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue on suspicion of harboring a runaway.
April 8
4 Kraig Liddell, Jr., 25, 3206 Woodland Court, was arrested at 12th Street and Gilbert Street on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
5 Katie Mae Jones, 31, no address given, was arrested at 12th Street and Gilbert Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 9
6 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
7 Alexis Mays, 34, 805 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of child endangerment with bodily injury.
April 10
8 Fraud, totaling $2921.84, was reported in the 2100 block of Grant Street.
9 Cash, valued at $315, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Devils Glen Road.
April 11
10 Angelica Alexis Portillo, 39, 3520 Central Ave., was arrested in the 3500 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of first offense compulsory education violation.
April 12
11 Cash and cell phone chargers, valued at $68.02, were reported stolen in the 3900 block of State Street.
April 13
12 Jerome Larell Goggins, 36, 975 39th St., Apt 9, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of marijuana.
April 14
13 Samantha Marie Erwin, 26, 2538 Cody St., was arrested in the 2500 block of Cody Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
14 Samuel Saie Jordan, 32, 607 Poplar St. Muscatine, was arrested at Broadlawn Avenue and Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
April 15
15 Obreeyanna Tenorio, 20, 808 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
16 Destiny Tenorio Rockwook, 19, 814 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
April 16
17 A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2017 Subaru Forester collided at Grant Street and River Drive, resulting in $200 in damage.
18 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive.
April 17
19 A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2007 Dodge Caliber collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
20 A 2005 Chevrolet Bolt collided with a cable barrier at Interstate 80 SW ramp mile marker 300, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
April 18
21 Prescription medication, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Magnolia Drive.
22 An iPhone, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Magnolia Drive.
April 19
23 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 2500 block of 18th Street.
24 A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, a 1997 Volvo 660 GLT, and a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander collided at Interstate 74 and Lincoln Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
25 A 2013 Toyota Tacoma and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
26 A 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and a 1993 Nissan collided at State Street and 19th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 20
27 A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Nissan Rogue collided at Crow Creek Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
28 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2000 block of Devils Glen Road.
April 21
29 Cash, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Ridge Point.
April 22
30 A 2017 Dodge Charger collided with a power pole at Tanglefoot Lane and Adam Court, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
31 A 2007 Dodge Caliber and a 2007 Toyota Camry collided at 18th Street and Brookside Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
April 23
32 A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 23rd Street and Glenn Street, resulting in $7,800 in damage.
33 Fraudulent charges, totaling $320.65, were reported in the 3700 block of Thunder Ridge Road.
April 24
34 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.