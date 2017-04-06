February 27
Cash, valued at $257, was reported stolen at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St.
March 7
A 2004 Audi AA6 and a 2007 Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
March 10
Fraud, totaling $4,100, was reported on the 1600 block of State Street.
March 11
A 2017 Audi Q7 and a 2007 Nissan Altima collided at the intersection of Devils Glen and Middle roads resulting in $13,000 in damage.
March 13
A 2008 Honda CRV and a 1995 Buick Century collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Greenbriar Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2011 Honda Civic collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
March 14
A 1999 Ford Mustang was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
A 2006 Ford 500, no value listed, was reported stolenon the 1300 block of Meadow Lane Drive.
Realtor signs, valued at $600, were reported stolen on the 3000 block of Parkwild Drive.
Fraud, totaling $49.99, was reported on the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
March 15
A backpack with clothing, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Hall Street.
A key chain, bag, laptop and handbag, valued at $1,760, were reported stolen at an I-80 rest stop.
A 2012 Toyota Camry collided with a utility pole onthe 2300 block of Parkway Drive, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
March 19
A 2003 Chrysler Sebring collided with a light pole at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.7, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
March 20
A 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2007 Honda Accord collided at Big 10 Mart, 999 Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
A 2004 Chrysler Sebring and 2007 Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2010 Ford Focus collided on the 3700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,800 in damage.