Dec. 17
1 Cleaning goods and extension cords, valued at $26.70, were reported stolen at Dollar General, 2302 Spruce Hills Drive.
Dec. 18
2 A 2012 Honda Fit and a 2011 Subaru Forrester collided at the intersection of Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
Dec. 19
3 Davontae Davhe Ross, 24, 2504 18th Ave., Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested at the intersection of 21st and Grant streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and failure to obey traffic control device.
4 A 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2013 Ford Explorer collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
5 A 2003 Ford Ranger was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 east bound near the Grant Street exit, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
6 A 2011 Ford F150 was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 4.1, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
7 A 2003 Ford Taurus and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided on Interstate 74 at the Middle Road on-ramp, resulting in $200 in damage.
8 A 2006 Toyota Corolla and a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country collided on Interstate 74 at the Middle Road on-ramp, resulting in $6,800 in damage.
9 A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided on the 3100 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
Dec. 20
10 Fraud, totaling $18,461.27, was reported on the 2900 block of Magnolia Drive.
11 Fraud, totaling $1,510.75, was reported on the 3900 block of Middle Road.
12 A 2017 school bus collided with a 2005 Buick Rainier at the intersection of Middle Road and Olympia Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
Dec. 21
13 Jovon Jason Sparks, 27, no address given, was arrested on the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive on suspicion of violation of a no-contact protective order.
14 Nicole Lee Williamson, 35, 714 Tenplus Street, was arrested at the intersection of 28th ½ Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
15 Mary Teresa Jensen, 38, 3928 Partridge Circle, was arrested at the intersection of 28th ½ Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
16 A 2013 Lexus RX 450H and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata collided at the intersection of Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
17 A 1999 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
Dec. 22
18 A cell phone, valued at $698.99, was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Tech Drive.
19 A tablet and prescription pills, valued at $380, were reported stolen on the 3200 block of Chateau Knoll.
20 Fraud, totaling $1,353.76, was reported on the 1200 block of Chateau Knoll.
21 A 2016 Toyota RAV4 and a 2013 Dodge Caravan collided on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
22 A 1998 Toyota Corolla and a 2000 Dodge Dakota collided at the intersection of State and 18th streets, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
Dec. 23
23 A 2003 Buick Rendezvous was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5.3, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
24 A 2006 Ford 500 Sedan and a 2013 Volkswagon Passat collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damage.
Dec. 24
25 Mitchell Clark McCombs, 21, 3039 Oak St., was arrested on the 2500 block of Cody Street on suspicion of third-degree criminal mischief.
26 A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Tech Drive, resulting in $2,400 in damage.
Dec. 26
27 A 2013 Dodge Ram was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 3.4, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
28 A 2013 Nissan Sentra and a 2011 Ford Fusion collided at the intersection of 18th and Grant streets, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Dec. 28
29 A 1996 Mercury Sable and a 2013 Kia Forte collided at the intersection of Hopewell Avenue and Middle Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
Dec. 29
30 A 1999 GMC Sierra and a 2003 Dodge Caravan collided on the 2700 block of 62nd Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
Dec. 31
31 A 2000 Chevrolet S10 and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox collided at the intersection of Fairmeadows Drive and Fairmeadows Court, resulting in $4,200 in damage.