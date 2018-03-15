February 2
1 A radio, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of Elm Street.
February 5
2 Jillian Lavon Blankenship, 32, 3606 Telegraph Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of second-degree theft.
February 8
3 Connie Sue Wilson, 61, 2617 Maplecrest Road, Apt. 331, was arrested in the 2600 block of Maplecrest Road on suspicion of simple assault.
February 12
4 A 2003 GMC Sierra K15 and a 2014 GMC Arcadia collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $1,350 in damage.
5 Credit card fraud, totaling $683.62, was reported in the 2500 block of Hunter Road.
6 Alisa Ann Williams, 42, 12 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 1400 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
7 Laurie Michelle Schadler, 43, 4471 Millwood Lane, was arrested at Middle Road and Norwood Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license denied or revoked.
February 14
8 A wallet, cash, Chromebook, and driver’s license, valued at $540, were reported stolen in the 400 block of 20th Street.
9 Elizabeth Ann Walker, 32, 1010 Parkway Drive, was arrested in the 1000 block of Parkway Drive on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
10 Cash, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
11 Fraud, totaling at $1,495, was reported in the 1800 block of Middle Road.
12 Tawny Phelps, 26, 78129 157th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft, and an intrastate warrant.
13 Michael Lee Davis, 24, 441 83rd Ave., New Boston, Illinois, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
14 Vouchers and cash, valued at $300, were reported stolen in the 4300 block of Southfield Place.
February 15
15 A hit-and-run crash, no damage listed, was reported in the 3400 block of Oakwood Drive.
February 16
16 A firearm, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
17 A 2010 Dodge Charger and a 2002 Honda Odyssey collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
18 Clothes, valued at $360, were reported stolen in the 1000 block of 39th Avenue.
19 Shawna Marie Walton, 34, 3765 Creek Hill Drive, No. 12, was arrested in the 3400 block of State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
20 Fraud, totaling $100, was reported in the 3400 block of State Street.
February 17
21 A Mac Book, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Valleywynds Drive.
22 A 2015 GMC Acadia collided with a utility pole at Woodfield Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $12,500 in damage.
February 18
23 Lisa Ann Schlib, 26, 2519 29th Ave. Court, Moline, was arrested in the 1800 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
24 Bronze statues, valued at $3,000, were reported stolen in the 4800 block of Forest Grove Drive.
25 A 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at $8,000, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Prairie Vista Drive.
February 19
26 Jakobe C Benson, 26, 308 28th Ave., Milan, was arrested in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
27 Fraud, totaling $100, was reported in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue.
February 20
28 A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Ford Escape collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
29 Eli S. Davis, 36, 2424 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of shoplifting theft.
February 21
30 Kory Allerton, 40, 939 Summit Hills Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Summit Hills Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts and simple assault domestic abuse.
31 John Henry Taylor V, 31, 1614 Cedar St., Davenport, was arrested in the 5400 block of Emily Court on suspicion of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree criminal mischief.
32 Credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and wallet, valued at $1,010, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Crestview Drive.
February 22
33 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 4600 block of 55th Avenue.
34 A hit-and-run crash, no damage listed, was reported in the 1000 block of Hawthorne Drive.
February 23
35 Shannon R. Davis, 35, 1303 West 2nd St., Rock Falls, Illinois, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
36 Geoffrey J. Friend, 29, 1131 14th Ave., Moline, was arrestedin the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of shoplifting theft.
February 24
37 Benjamin Joshua Sidmore, 26, 2891 Grandview Drive, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive on suspicion of second-offense consumption/intoxication.
38 A 2012 Infiniti G25 and a 2002 Mazda Tribute collided at Grant Street and River Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
February 27
39 A backpack and computer, valued at $1,050, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Brown Street.
40 Ammunition, valued at $15, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Coffelt Avenue.
41 Mark Aaron Peters, 41, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 3400 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense consumption/public intoxication and fifth-degree theft.