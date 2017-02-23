Dec. 10
1. Curtain rods, valued at $400, were reported stolen on the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
Dec. 23
2. Tools, valued at $6,825.26, were reported stolen on the 900 block of State Street.
Jan. 5
3. A hit and run crash, with damage totaling $2,000, was reported on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5.1.
4. Kara Ann Linville, 42, 2168 W. 35th St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of Holmes and 6th streets on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and possession of an open container.
Jan. 6
5. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the Kimberly Road on ramp, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
6. Cameron West Anderson, 32, 2102 W. 75th Place, Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and possession of an open container.
Jan. 7
7. A hit and run crash, no damage value given, was reported on the 700 block of Lincoln Road.
Jan. 8
8. Norma Jean Deere, 43, 3050 Willowwood Drive, was arrested on the 3000 block of Willowwood Drive on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and assault on peace officers.
Jan. 10
9. Mitchell Clark McCombs, 21, 3039 Oak Street Court, was arrested on the 3000 block of Oak Street Court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
10. A 2006 Ford F15 and a 2015 Ram Promaster collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $600 in damage.
Jan. 11
11. Packages of shirts, valued at $650, were reported stolen on the 1400 block of 23rd Street.
12. A simple assault was reported at Unity Point at Terrace Park, 4500 Utica Ridge Road.
Jan. 13
13. A Ford F150, valued at $64,410, was reported stolen at Lindquist Ford, 3950 Middle Road.
14. Crystal Dunfee-Hale, 41, 1314 Gaines St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of driving while license is denied, suspended or canceled.
15. Ian Richard Hayter, 29, 102 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
16. Shoes, valued at $400, and fraud, totaling $400, were reported on the 2500 block of 18th Street.
17. Leticia Rubio, 36, 3344 East Kimberly Road, Number 268, Davenport, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road, on suspicion of first offense operation while intoxicated, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of an open container.
Jan. 14
18. A driver’s license, a Social Security card, identification cards, a wallet and cash, valued at $96, were reported stolen on the 2600 block of Maplecrest Road.
19. Rickie Leigh Schloemer, 28, 1611 Robeson Ave., was arrested at the intersection of 14th Street and Alcoa Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
20. A 2005 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, a 2008 Hummer H3, and a 2009 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
21. Mary Jean Peterson, 63, 4175 53rd Ave., was arrested on the 4100 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of assault on peace officers.
Jan. 15
22. A Playstation 4 controller and games, valued at $292.97, were reported stolen on the 1200 block of Glencoe Lane.
Jan. 16
23. A garage heater, valued at $40, was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Woodview Drive.
24. A wedding band, valued at $250, was reported stolen at Bettendorf Health Care, 2730 Crow Creek Road.
Jan. 17
25. A 2000 Mazda 626 and a 2009 Nissan Murano collided at the intersection of 53rd and 18th streets, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
26. Anna Caroline Jordan, 22, 900 Spruce Hills Drive, was arrested on the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of driving while license is denied or revoked.
27. A Buick Rivera, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Moencks Road.
28. Fraud, totaling $3,745.48, was reported on the 3100 block of Holiday Court.
29. A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2013 Blub school bus collided at intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Jan. 18
30. An Apple computer, valued at $500, was reported stolen on the 4400 block of N. Newport Court.
Jan. 19
31. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Chevrolet HHR station wagon, and a 2010 Nissan Altima collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5.2, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
32. A 1999 Dodge Ram was involved in a single vehicle crash at Burlington Coat Factory, 1431 Kimberly Road, resulting in $6,100 in damage.
33. A 2010 International semi-trailer and a 2014 Peterbilt semi-trailer collided on I-80 West at the 301 rest stop, resulting in $250 in damage.
34. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Toyota Sienna collided at the intersection of Forest Grove and Middle roads, resulting in $900 in damage.