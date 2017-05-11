January 27
1 Gage Kristofer Zabel, 18, 920 23rd St., was arrested on the 3300 block of18th Street on suspicion of purchase/possess medium depicting exploitation of a minor and disseminate/exhibit obscene material to a minor.
March 9
2 Adam Burdock-Poulin, 18, 1304 Meadow Lane Drive, was arrested on the 7300 block of Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
April 3
3 A 1996 Toyota Camry collided with a sign on Interstate 74 at the Spruce Hills exit, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
4 Fraud, totaling $9,556.45, was reported on the 400 block of Devils Glen Road.
April 6
5 James Andrew Loss, 44, 1439 Antler Court, was arrested on the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense compulsory education violation
6 Kristine Kathryn Loss, 46, 1439 Antler Court, was arrested on the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense compulsory education violation.
April 8
7 A 2003 Chevrolet Trial blazer collided with a bridge rail on Interstate 74 at the exit ramp to US 67, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
April 9
8 A 2003 Ford Explorer and a 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited collided on the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
9 Adrienne Ann Warren, 35, 1226 26th St., was arrested on the 1600 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and striking an unattended vehicle.
April 10
10 A 2014 IC school bus and a 2007 Pontiac G6 collided at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Quail Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
11 An SD card and camcorder, valued at $310, were reported stolen on the 3500 block of Oakwood Drive.
12 Criminal mischief, totaling $1,000, was reported on the 3300 block of 18th Street.
13 Fraud, not total listed, was reported on the 3200 block of Ridge Point.
April 12
14 Fraud, totaling $227.75, was reported on the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
15 A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 00 block of Parklane Circle.
16 Carly Marie Massie, 21, 2109 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 2800 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense consumption/intoxication.
April 13
17 Fraud, totaling $100, was reported on the 3200 block of Ridge Point.
18 Jonathan Dozal, 20, 1630 W. 8th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1400 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
19 Criminal mischief, totaling $350, was reported on the 1000 block of 39th Street.
20 Henry Lee Tucker, 69, 3656 W. Huron St., Chicago, was arrested on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
April 14
21 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $500, was reported on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5.1.
April 15
22 A wallet, Social Security card, purse, cash, phone and credit card, valued at $170, were reported stolen on the 1600 block of 23rd Street.
23 Kara Ann Linville, 42, no address given, was arrested on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense consumption/intoxication.
April 16
24 A 2008 Honda MC was involved in a single vehicle crash on Grant Street at South Grant Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
April 17
25 Credit cards, debit card, a purse and a wallet, valued at $220, were reported stolen on the 3200 block of Ridge Point Drive.
April 18
26 A 2003 Mitsubishi was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 4.6, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
27 A 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Honda Odyssey collided at the intersection of Crow Creek and Utica Ridge roads, resulting in $27,000 in damage.
28 A 2002 Honda Accord and a 2001 Toyota RAV4 collided at the intersection of Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
29 A gun safe and firearm, valued at $600, were reported stolen on the 800 block of Holmes Street.
30 A Toyota Camry, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen on the 3700 block of State Street.
31 Brian McClimans, 37, 1104 Kimberly Road, was arrested on the 1100 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of harassment.
32 A Ford F150, valued at $30,000, was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Auburn Avenue.
33 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $500 to $750, was reported on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
April 19
34 Shalonda West, 22, 1200 16th St., was arrested on the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
35 Vape tanks, vape pipes, boots, cellphones, television, wedding band, and tools, valued at $4,593, were reported stolen on Interstate 80 at Middle Road.
36 PlayStation games, straps, band, a duffle bag, a Sony PlayStation and a firearm, valued at $1,990, were reported stolen on the 2000 block of Oak Street.
37 A 2004 GMC Envoy and a 2002 Toyota Eco collided at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and 21st Street, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
38 A 2015 Ford F150 and a 2005 Ford F150 collided on the 1500 block of Grant Street, resulting in $250 in damage.
April 20
39 A video game, gold watch, DVD player, and wedding band, valued at $1,450, were reported stolen on the 1300 block of Broadlawn Avenue.
40 Criminal mischief, totaling $200, was reported on the 4600 block of Trails End Road.
April 21
41 A 2007 Honda Odyssey and a 2006 Ford Econoline collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
42 A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2005 Toyota Sonata collided at the intersection of 13th and Gilbert streets, resulting in $5,700 in damage.
43 A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2010 Mazda 6S collided at the intersection of Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $14,500 in damage.
April 22
44 A 1999 Buick Century and a 2006 Saturn Vue collided at the intersection of Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $7,800 in damage.
April 23
45 A 2016 Ford Edge and a 2009 Honda Civic collided at the intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $22,500 in damage.