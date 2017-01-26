Dec. 7
1. Second-degree sexual abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.
Dec. 9
2. A 1996 Semi Freightliner and a 1999 Nissan Altima collided at the intersection of State and 20th streets, resulting in $250 in damage.
3. A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided on Interstate 74 east bound at the State Street on ramp, resulting in $250 in damage.
Dec. 12
4. A 1998 Lexus ES300 was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 1500 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,510 in damage.
5. A 1999 Ford Ranger, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided on the 4200 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $4,100 in damage.
Dec. 15
6. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala, a 1995 Lexus 300, and a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
7. A hit-and-run accident, with damage totaling $500, was reported on the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
8. A 2014 Nissan Rogue collided with an animal at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Falcon Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage to the vehicle.
9. A 2011 GMC Acadia and a 2012 Honda CRV collided on the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
10. A violation of a no-contact protective order was reported on the 5300 block of Berkshire Street.
11. A 2001 Volkswagen Passat and a 2009 Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of Rolling Hills Drive and Pinehill Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
Dec. 16
12. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala and a 2013 GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Middle Road and Indiana Avenue, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
13. A 2008 Honda Odyssey, a 2015 Ford Transit Connect, and a 2015 Honda Civic collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Eastwood Court, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
14. A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2005 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
15. A 2010 Nissan Versa, a 2013 Ford Taurus, and a 2016 GMC Yukon collided on the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Dec. 17
16. A 2013 Honda Civic was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 18900 block of Criswell Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
17. A 2007 Dodge Charger and a 2016 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
18. A 2016 Ford Escape and a 2002 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Devils Glen and Belmont roads, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
Dec. 18
19. Antifreeze, valued at $32.07, was reported stolen on the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue.
20. A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 3, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
21. A 2001 Toyota 4-Runner collided with a guard rail on Interstate 74 at mile marker 3.6, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
22. A hit-and- run accident, no damage value listed, was reported on Interstate 74 just north of the Middle Road overpass.
23. A 2006 Lincoln Navigator and a 2005 Dodge Caravan collided on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
24. A 2005 Toyota Tacoma was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 east bound at the Middle Road overpass, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
Dec. 19
25. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring and a 2000 Saturn Scion collided at the intersection of 17th and Grant streets, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
26. Steven Thomas Smith, 34, 2780 Tech Drive, was arrested on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
27. A 2016 Toyota Camry and a postal vehicle collided on the 2900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
28. A 2014 Jeep Compass and a 2001 Dodge Caravan collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 4.1, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
29. A 2003 Dodge Ram and a 2012 Audi 7PQ collided on Interstate 74 at Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
30. Fraud, totaling $177.18, was reported on the 4600 block of Kynnelworth Drive.
Dec. 20
31. A 2002 Toyota Camry and a 1997 Honda CRV collided at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.