May 13
1 Joshua Michael McDonald, 37, 2959 S. Hampton Drive, was arrested on the 2900 block of S. Hampton Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
2 A 2015 Kia Optima and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Calvert Drive and Kimberly Road, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
3 A 2007 Ford Explorer and a 2008 Ford Edge collided at the intersection of Forest Grove Road and Middle Road, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
May 15
4 An attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, no entry made, was reported on the 5000 block of Foxborough Court.
5 An attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, no items taken, was reported on the 4900 block of Foxborough Court.
6 A 2012 Toyota RAV4 and a 2012 Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of Summertree Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
May 16
7 A 2015 Chrysler Limited and a 2007 GMC Yukon collided on the 2400 block of Baron Court, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
8 Mark Anthony-Amar Silva, 26, 123 Hillwood St., Cranston, Rhode Island, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 200 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 A 2008 Jeep Liberty collided with an enclosed trailer on the 2500 block of Crestview Drive, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
10 A 1995 Ford F350 and a 2012 GMC Terrain collided at the intersection of 30th and State streets, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 17
11 An Apple iPhone, valued at $325, was reported stolen at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway.
12 Laura Alicea, 33, 1111 E. 39th St. #307, Davenport, was arrested on the 1900 block of Bristol Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
13 A 2006 Honda Pilot and a 2010 Hyundai TCN collided at the intersection of Crow Creek Park Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
14 A 1996 Freightliner Truck and a livestock vehicle collided on Indiana Avenue, resulting in $16,500 in damage.
May 20
15 A 2011 Ford Escape and a 2017 Audi AA6 collided on the 6300 block of Dorothy Drive, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
May 18
16 A laptop computer, microwave, and TV, valued at $2,010.92, were reported stolen on the 1100 block of State Street.
17 A 2013 Buick Encore and a 2016 Toyota Tacoma collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5.1, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
18 A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler collided on Interstate 74 at Middle Road, resulting in $4,300 in damage.
May 19
19 A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2014 Ford Escape collided at the intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $600 in damage.
20 A 2004 Buick Rendezvous and a 2015 Ford F350 collided on the 1500 block of Grant Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
21 Prescription medication, valued at $2, was reported stolen at Bettendorf Health Care, 2730 Crow Creek Road.
May 20
22 Criminal mischief, totaling $150, was reported on the 1800 block of Oak Street.
23 Wesley Tyler Collett, 25, no address given, was arrested at Casey’s, 3902 State St., on suspicion of fifth degree theft.