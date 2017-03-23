Feb. 24
1 A 2008 Suzuki Reno and a 2015 Chevrolet QLT collided at the intersection of 16th and State streets, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
2 A 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2010 Saturn Outlook collided at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
3 A 2009 Nissan Armada and a 2007 Toyota Solara collided on the 1000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
4 A 1996 Jeep Cherokee and a 1998 Nissan Sentra collided on the 2900 block of Devil’s Glen Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
Feb. 25
5 Malik C. Davis, 21, 3631 Homestead Ave., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of East Locust and Eastmere Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
6 A 2012 Cadillac SRX and a 2007 Toyota Camry collided on the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
Feb. 26
7 Sade T. Samuel, 23, 1337 Main St., Dubuque, was arrested on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
8 Michael Duane Smith, 46, 1119 Brown St., was arrested on the 1100 block of Brown Street on suspicion of second offense domestic abuse assault and assault with a weapon on peace officer and others.
9 A 2000 Ford Excursion collided with a pole on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway, resulting in $700 in damage.
Feb. 27
10 A 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina collided on the 800 block of Tenplus Street, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
11 A 2002 Toyota Camry, a 2011 Dodge Caravan, a 2000 Ford Focus, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, a 2012 Honda Odyssey, and a 2007 Nissan Xterra collided on the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive, resulting in $24,300 in damage.
12 A 2009 Toyota RAV4 and a 2006 Chevrolet Express G1500 collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
13 A purse, a GPS Garmin, a credit card, and a garage door opener, valued at $80, were all reported stolen on the 1700 block of Queens Drive.
14 A Ford Escape, laptop, and a camera, valued at $11,500, were reported stolen on the 1500 block of Plymouth Drive.
Feb. 28
15 A 2012 Dodge Avenger was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 700 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
16 Jared Lee Wood, 27, 3322 State St. No. 29, was arrested on the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
17 Fraud, totaling $980, was reported on the 3300 block of Silver Spur Court.
18 A 1998 Nissan Sentra and a 2006 Honda Pilot collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and 18th Street, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
March 1
19 An MP-3 player, valued at $100, was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
20 An iPhone 7, valued at $700, was reported stolen at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St.
March 2
21 A 2002 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2015 Audi AQ3 collided on the 1500 block of Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
22 A 2002 Ford Ranger and a 1998 Dodge Ram collided at the intersection of Belmont Road and Belmont Place, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
March 3
23 A 2005 Ford F15 and a 2001 Ford Taurus collided on the 3100 block of 52nd Avenue Court, resulting in $500 in damage.
24 A 2016 Honda Accord and a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria collided on the 3900 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
March 4
25 A 2013 Mercedes GLK 350 and a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am collided at the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $200 in damage.
March 5
26 A 1985 Honda VF100C was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at Kimberly Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
March 7
27 A 2013 Hyundai Velostar and a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado collided at the intersection of Belmont Road and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 damage.