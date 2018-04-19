March 13
1 Travis Matthew Beach, 28, 924 27th St., was arrested at 26th Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
March 15
2 A 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2008 BMW 535 collided in the 3500 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
March 23
3 A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2007 Lexus ES3500 collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
March 24
4 A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2005 Toyota Camry collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $22,250 in damage.
March 25
5 A 2006 GMC Sierra and a 2006 Ford F150 collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
March 26
6 A 2017 Honda Pilot was involved in a single vehicle crash at Woodland Lane and Hillside Drive, resulting in no damage.
March 28
7 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2700 block of Eddy Street.
8 Matthew Allen Coon, 35, no address given, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of third or subsequent offense public intoxication/consumption and interference with official acts.
9 A 2016 Ford Escape and a 2004 Ford Focus collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 29
10 Cash, valued at $250, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
11 Dawn Anna Wuorinen, 44, 5425 Valley Drive, Apt. 60, was arrested in the 5400 block of Valley Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
March 30
12 A decorative bear, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
13 A 2014 Lexus IS250 and a 2017 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
14 A 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2011 Subaru Outback collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $950 in damage.
April 1
15 Amber Lee Cobb, 18, 3550 Devils Glen Road, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
16 Jacob Kenneth Tarrence, 22, no address given, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
17 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
April 2
18 Fraudulent credit card charges, totaling $389.52, was reported in the 00 block of Tower Lane.