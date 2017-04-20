March 16
1 Fraud, totaling $200, was reported at Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Avenue.
March 17
2 Fraud, totaling $482.30, was reported on the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
3 Tyler Steven Johnson, 20, 3456 Field Sike Drive, was arrested at the intersection of E. 53rd Street and Victoria Avenue on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of marijuana, and possess or distribute without tax stamp on a taxable substance.
4 Fraud, totaling $3,402.94, was reported at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court.
March 18
5 Fraud, totaling $3,504.15, was reported at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court.
6 A diamond ring, valued at $150, was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
7 Criminal mischief, totaling $550, was reported on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
8 Fraud, totaling $3,981.71, was reported at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court.
March 19
9 Antonio Londell Lewis, 29, 728 W. 63rd St., No. 3, Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 27th and State streets on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
10 Frederick Lamont Gay, 37, 1014 14 ½ St., Rock Island, was arrested on the 1100 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of violation of a no-contact or protective order.
March 20
11 Nicole Lee Williamson, 35, 714 Tenpuls St., was arrested at Dollar General, 1224 State St., on suspicion of fifth degree theft, providing false identification information, driving while license denied or revoked, and an intrastate warrant.
12 A 2017 Jeep Cherokee and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata collided at the intersection of Lundy Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
13 Padlocks, flashlights, tools, chainsaw and cables, valued at $640, were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Valley Drive.
March 21
14 Alejandro C. Godina, 20, 608 S. 10th St., Eldridge, was arrested on the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
15 Heidi Ann Reid, 45, 1609 W. 9th St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of Middle Road and Parkway Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
March 22
16 Attempted fraud, no loss, was reported on the 3400 block of Cedarview Court.
17 An HP laptop and case, valued at $872.10, was reported stolen on the 3900 block of Parkdale Drive.
18 A forged check, no value listed, was reported on the 5200 block of Crow Creek Road.
19 A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at the intersection of Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
March 23
20 Criminal mischief, totaling $75, was reported on the 800 block of Devils Glen Road.
March 24
21 Shoes, wrist wraps and a gym bag, valued at $94, were reported stolen on the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
22 A Garmin GPS, valued at $100, was reported stolen on the 3100 block of Oxford Drive.
23 A Chevrolet Malibu, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive.
24 A 2006 Chrysler 300, a 2007 Cadillac DTS, and a 2014 Ford Edge collided on the 700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
25 A 1998 Chevrolet K1500 and a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am collided on the 2100 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
26 A Galaxy phone, valued at $450, was reported stolen on the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
March 25
27 Jason Carl Claussen, 38, 5689 Evergreen Place, was arrested on the 3900 block of State St. on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, and driving while license denied or revoked.
28 Alexis Elizabeth Hughes, 22, 3800 Creek Hill Drive, No. 1, was arrested at the intersection of State Street and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license denied or revoked.
29 Alondra Tatiana Pardese-Guerrero, 32, 4958 Reuben Drive, Lot 117, Davenport, was arrested on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to a person under age.
March 26
30 Megan A. Ferguson, 38, 1003 14th Ave., Moline, Illinois, was arrested on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road, on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to persons under age.
31 Matthew Steven Adler, 30, 2202 W. 30th St., was arrested at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, providing false identification information, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
32 A 2009 Dodge Journey and a 2005 Ford Freestyle collided on the 1700 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
33 A 2000 Chrysler Concord collided with a utility pole at Middle Road just north of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
34 Antanesha Catrice Jones, 26, 2701 Magnolia Drive, was arrested on the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
35 A 2011 Nissan Maxima and a 2006 Hyundai Sonata collided on the 3500 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $8,700 in damage.
36 Cynthia Lynn Marcanio, 21, 907 E. 39th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
37 Tina Lynn Martzahn, 39, 3765 Creek Hill Drive, No. 6, was arrested on the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to a person under age.
38 Veronica C. Griesacker, 25, 400 River Drive, was arrested on the 400 block of River Drive on suspicion of open container driver.
March 27
39 Legal paperwork, valued at $1, was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Blackhawk Trail Court.
March 28
40 A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
March 29
41 A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Middle Road and Indiana Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
42 A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2009 Mazda A5 collided on the 2900 block of Harmony Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
43 A 2008 Ford F35 collided with a light pole at the Interstate 74 Middle Road Exit, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 30
44 A 1999 Nissan Altima and a 2010 Nissan Murano collided at the intersection of Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.