June 10
1 A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported on the 2600 block of Tech Drive.
June 16
2 Joshua Lee Lamaack, 35, 1611 Central Ave., was arrested on the 1600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 17
3 Criminal mischief, totaling $500, was reported at Q-C Mart, on the 1600 block of Grant Street.
4 A soda, valued at $1, was reported stolen at Q-C Mart, on the 1600 block of Grant Street.
June 18
5 Criminal mischief, totaling $110, was reported on the 3000 block of Devils Glen Road.
6 Jason Lamar Harrell, 30, 2629 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested on the 1400 block of Fairlane Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
June 19
7 Ryan Michael Shannon, 30, 5256 Heatherstone Court, was arrested on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief.
June 20
8 Cell phones, valued at $969, were reported stolen at Splash Landing, on the 2200 block of 23rd Street.
9 Batteries and soda, valued at $7.75, were reported stolen at Dollar General, on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
June 21
10 A 2016 Dodge Caravan and a 2014 Ford Fusion collided on the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
11 Joeph Ansu Mwita, 29, 4319 W. 16th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
12 Criminal mischief, totaling $400, was reported on the 1600 block of Alcoa Avenue.
13 A television, luggage, records and speakers, valued at $1,650, were all reported stolen on the 800 block of Devils Glen Road.
June 22
14 Zachary Charles Stiles, 27, 2217 W. 3rd St., Davenport, was arrested at 10th and Grant streets on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
15 Alcohol, valued at $15.39, was reported stolen at Schnuck’s, on the 800 block of Middle Road.
June 23
16 A backpack and fishing poles, valued at $370, were reported stolen on the 2100 block of Oak Street.
17 Alcohol, valued at $29.29, was reported stolen at Schnuck’s, on the 800 block of Middle Road.
18 A bicycle, no value listed, was reported stolen at Whitey’s Ice Cream, on the 3500 block of Middle Road.
19 Cash, valued at $400, was reported stolen at Devils Glen Car Wash, on the 3000 block of Devils Glen Road.
20 Joshua Attie Gilchrist, 30, 2111 W. 4th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
21 Alcohol, valued at $283.24, was reported stolen at Schnuck’s, on the 800 block of Middle Road.
22 Alcohol, valued at $88, was reported stolen at Schnuck’s, on the 800 block of Middle Road.
June 24
23 Tools and a cargo trailer, valued at $14,188, were reported stolen on the 2400 block of Kimberly Road.
24 Sara Hartney, 45, 2615 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested on the 2600 block of Central Avenue for suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
June 25
25 Rene Gale Richard, 60, 3421 Meadow Court, was arrested on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
26 Fraud, totaling $969.26, was reported on the 4400 block of State Street.
27 Rocky Gordon Waller, 61, 3254 Orchard Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Hy-Vee, on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
28 A watch, charging cord and iPhone, valued at $600, were reported stolen on the 3000 block of Westmar Drive.
29 A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2005 Honda CRV collided on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
June 26
30 A 1996 Toyota Camry collided with a light pole at 12th and State streets, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
31 Criminal mischief, totaling $200, was reported on the 1500 block of Central Avenue.
June 27
32 Criminal mischief, totaling $150, was reported on the 1200 block of Denniston Avenue.
33 A 2015 Ford Focus and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala collided at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
June 28
34 A hit-and-run crash on a vehicle, no damage total listed, was reported on the 1800 block of Oak Street.
35 Michael Callahan, 48, 2905 E. Locust St., Davenport, was arrested on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft and public consumption/intoxication.
36 Samuel Ryan Dunn, 36, 1624 Oak St., was arrested on the 1600 block of Oak Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
37 A prescription pill bottle, no value listed, was reported stolen at Bettendorf Health Care, on the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
June 29
38 A 2007 Ford Taurus and a 2011 Toyota Sienna collided at 29th Street and Middle Road, no damage total listed.
39 Brendon Bormann, 20, 1609 State St., was arrested on the 6900 block of Schutter Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
40 Private property damage, totaling $100, was reported on the 900 block of Pius Lane.
41 A 1994 Chrysler LHS and a 2012 Chrysler 200 collided at 17th and Grant streets, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
June 30
42 A 2011 Ford Fiesta and a 2006 Ford F-150 collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
July 1
43 A 2000 Nissan Frontier and a 2006 Nissan Altima collided at 14th and Grant streets, resulting in $4,700 in damage.
44 Cassandra Simmons, 24, 975 39th St., No. 12, was arrested at Q-C Mart, on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
45 Criminal mischief, totaling $450, was reported on the 1500 block of Fairlane Drive.
46 A phone case, wallet, driver’s license, cash and debit cards, valued at $35, were all reported stolen on the 800 block of Middle Road.
July 3
47 A 2000 Toyota Corolla and a 2017 Toyota Camry collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
48 Julia Louise Hoskinson, 29, 2324 W. 3rd St., No. 3, Davenport, was arrested on the 800 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
49 A 2014 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Honda CRV collided at Holmes and 10th streets, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
50 Brandon Robert Jewell, 30, 816 24th St., was arrested on the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of second offense consumption/intoxication.
July 5
51 Criminal mischief, totaling $1,000, was reported on the 2000 block of Parkway Drive.
52 A 2012 Honda Accord and a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle collided at Interstate 74 west first Iowa exit, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
53 Emma Michelle McDowell, 28, 4415 Woodfield Drive, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense consumption/intoxication.