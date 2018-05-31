April 30
1 Colin Nikolas Saunders, 19, 4820 East 49th Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 1
2 A wallet, cash, and garage door opener, valued at $155, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Lindenwood Drive.
May 2
3 Fraud, valued at $550, was reported in the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road.
4 A 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz collided at Grant Street and 13th Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
May 3
5 Tools, valued at $55, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Monterey Court.
May 4
6 Cody Allen Vondran, 24, 4722 Wood Dale Drive, Davenport, was arrested at 10th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender driving while barred.
7 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 5000 block of Mayfield Drive.
8 A tool, valued at $30, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
May 5
9 A firearm, valued at $580, was reported stolen in the 5200 block of Kristi Lane.
May 6
10 Forgery, valued at $100, was reported in the 5500 block of North Ridge Circle.
May 7
11 Davan Lee Atwater, Sr., 30, 2612 11th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior and an interstate warrant.
12 Tools and flooring, valued at $1566.28, were reported stolen at 4671 Stone Bridge Lane.
13 Theft of services, valued at $22, was reported at 3020 Utica Ridge Road.
14 Jeremy Allan Brown, 34, 1433 12th St, was arrested in the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
15 A 2013 Toyota Tacoma and a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
16 A fraudulent check, valued at $103.46, was reported in the 3900 block of State Street.
May 9
17 A necklace, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
18 A 2016 Buick Regal was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
May 11
19 Jason Daniel Fah, 46, 2544 Glenn St., was arrested in the 2500 block of Glenn Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
20 A 1996 Ford dump truck and a 2018 Honda Odyssey collided at Oregon Drive and Hopewell Avenue, resulting in $5,750 in damage.
21 Candy bars, valued at $5, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
May 12
22 A 2006 Kia Spectra and a 2018 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
May 13
23 A 2002 Chevrolet Venture and a 2013 Ford Escape collided at 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
24 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue.
May 14
25 A 2007 Chevrolet CLD, a 1994 Chevrolet C35, a 2012 Ford F15, and a 2006 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
May 15
26 A 2014 Hyundai Elantra collided with a 2007 Lexus RX 350 in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $450 in damage.