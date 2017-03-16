Feb. 1
1 Medical supplies, keys, credit cards, a wedding band, an iPhone, a wallet and a purse, valued at $1,430, were reported stolen on the 3600 block of Ridge Point.
Feb. 14
2 Susan Joan Lehmann, 55, 1618 Brown St., was arrested at Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
Feb. 15
3 A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 1999 GMC Truck collided on the 2200 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
4 A hit and run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 700 block of Brown Street.
5 A hit and run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
6 Garrett E. Audas II, 26, 2409 48th St. Place, Moline, was arrested on the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.
Feb. 16
7 A 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2002 Volkswagen Passat collided on the 2500 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
8 Treye A. Coleman, 23, 731 21st St. A, Moline, Illinois, was arrested on the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
9 Harassment was reported on the 3100 block of Lundy Lane.
Feb. 17
10 A 2015 Kia Soul and a 2014 Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of Crow Creek and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
11 Dustin Wayne Davis, 32, 3235 W. Garfield St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft, interference with official acts, and an interstate warrant.
12 A 2011 Toyota Corolla and a 2013 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $12,500 in damage.
13 A hit and run crash, no damage total listed, was reported at Interstate 74 at Middle Road.
14 A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 1994 Ford Tempo collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
Feb. 19
15 Shawn Michael Baldwin, 27, 408 E. 3rd St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
16 Ryan Jerry Lee Foster, 30, 1700 14th St., was arrested at the intersection of 14th Street and Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked.
17 Kelsey Libansky, 24, 570 W. 7th St., No. 2, Davenport, was arrested on the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 20
18 A bicycle, valued at $115, was reported stolen on the 3300 block of 18th Street.
19 Vandalism, totaling $20, was reported on the 900 block of State Street.
20 Gary James Chamberlin, 24, 4422 State St. No. 22, was arrested on the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse and child endangerment.
Feb. 21
21 Brandon Robert Kuehl, 24, 2331 Southview Drive, was arrested on the 2300 block of Southview Drive on suspicion of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
22 A walker, valued at $100, was reported stolen at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
23 A 1994 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Lexus 330 collided on the 4400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
24 A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma collided on Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
25 Fraud, totaling $20, was reported on the 1600 block of Grant Street.
26 A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu collided on the 2900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
27 A 2016 Toyota Corolla, a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser, and a 2003 Pontiac MTA collided on Interstate 74 mile marker 4, resulting in $5,700 in damage.
28 Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 300 block of 15th Street.
Feb. 22
29 Car rims, no value listed, were reported stolen on the 1300 block of 14th Street.
30 A 2004 Honda CRV and a 2005 Lexus RX330 collided at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
31 A 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Ford Fusion collided on the 4200 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
32 Theft of services, valued at $825, was reported on the 1800 block of Elmwood Avenue.