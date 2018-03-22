Feb. 17
1 A 2014 Ram 1500 and a 2006 Ford Escape collided at Shaker Court and 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
2 A 2006 Volkswagen Golf and a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country collided at Summit Hills and Spruce Hills drives, resulting in $21,000 in damage.
3 A 2011 Dodge Durango and a 2016 Honda CRV collided at Devils Glen and Crow Creek roads, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
Feb. 20
4 Kory Allerton, 40, 939 Summit Hills Drive, was arrested on the 2400 block of Holly Drive on suspicion of third-degree harassment.
5 A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2015 Kia Optima collided at Kimberly Road and Shady Lane, resulting in $1,220 in damage.
Feb. 22
6 A 2003 Dodge Caravan and a 2008 Ford Edge collided at 18th Street and Shaker Court, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
7 A 2015 Ford F150 and a 2015 Subaru Legacy collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
Feb. 24
8 A 1993 Ford F150 was involved in a single vehicle crash at Devils Glen Road and Hopewell Avenue, resulting in $10 in damage.
Feb. 26
9 A 2013 International Semi and a 2005 Peterbilt Semi collided in the 6400 block of State Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
10 Erin Deana Flynn, 34, 110 21st St., Lot 20, Camanche, Iowa, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of second-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11 Summer Lea Lester, 21, no address given, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
12 Timothy Michael Crowe, 41, 2313 9th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended or revoked.
13 Jonathan Dozal Sr., 20, 1630 West 8th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
Feb. 27
14 Cedric Moore Sr., 25, 5361 Hillandale Road, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74, mile marker 3.4, on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, providing false identification information, and false information to a law enforcement officer.
15 Cash, valued at $5, was reported stolen in the 3500 block of 53rd Avenue.
16 A 1999 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2015 Ford Fusion collided in the 1000 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
17 A computer, valued at $250, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue.
18 An attempted burglary, no items listed taken, was reported in the 3700 block of 53rd Avenue.
19 Chavonnah Marie Mathey, 32, 2134 West 2nd St., Davenport, was arrested at 14th Street and west Interstate 74 on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and an interstate warrant.
20 A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2003 Acura MDX collided in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
March 1
21 Food, valued at $39.04, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
22 A 2016 Lincoln MKC and a 2002 Honda Accord collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $2,400 in damage.
March 2
23 Nancy Wigant, 62, 15250 Debaillie Road, Orion, Illinois, was arrested at 17th Street and State Street on suspicion of first-offense consumption/intoxication.
24 Scott Alan Sparlin, 45, 128 East 12th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, drug possession/delivery of marijuana, possession or distribution without a tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving while intoxicated, and habitual offender driving while barred.
25 A 2012 Nissan LVL and a 2000 Ford Ranger collided in the 3900 block of Deer Springs Drive, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
March 3
26 Sunglasses, a backpack, and decal sticker, valued at $210, were reported stolen in the 1100 block Jones Street.
27 Havilah Aisha Johnson, 35, 405 West 65th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
28 Burglary of a motor vehicle, no property listed, was reported in the 1100 block of Hall Street.
March 4
29 Car seats, a wallet, cash, and debit card, valued at $150, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Golden Valley Drive.
30 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive.
March 5
31 A 2004 Dodge Neon and a 2004 Honda Civic collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
32 A 2007 Saturn Vue and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided at Middle Road and Oak Park Drive, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
33 A 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2008 Toyota Prius collided at Lindenwood Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $2,400 in damage.
March 6
34 A 2013 GMC Sierra and a 2015 Kia Soul collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.