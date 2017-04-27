March 13
1 A 1994 Saturn SL2 and a 2014 Ford Festiva collided on the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
March 27
2 Cindy L. Jernigan, 57, no address given, was arrested on the 1220 block of State Street on suspicion of criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
3 A 2001 Honda Civic and a 2016 Ford TCN collided at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
March 28
4 A 2006 Chevrolet Uplander and a 2016 Dodge Challenger collided on the 2900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
5 Jacob Ryan Lafrancois, 31, 2034 33rd St., Rock Island, was arrested at the intersection of Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6 Ashley L. Wheaton, 34, 3206 Park 16th St., Moline, was arrested at the intersection of Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive on suspicion of reckless driving and third-degree harassment.
7 Jeremy Joseph Schadel, 34, 1507 Bellevue Ave., was arrested at the intersection of 18th Street and Parkway Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
8 Ann Marie Heavrin, 50, 711 Chateau Knoll, was arrested on the 2900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 29
9 Cameron Deon Singleton, 39, 124 W. 13th St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact protective order.
10 Attempted fraud, no value listed, was reported at Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Ave.
March 30
11 Lotion bottles, valued at $329.01, were reported stolen at Walgreens, 830 Middle Road.
12 A 2005 Lincoln Aviator and a 2001 Toyota 4Runner collided at the intersection of Belmont Road and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
13 A 2009 GMC Acadia and a 2016 Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
14 A 2013 BMW X5 and a 1992 Toyota short bed pick-up collided on the 4000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
March 31
15 A 2000 Ford Explorer and a 2006 Camry Solara collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
April 1
16 A 2000 Ford Mustang collided with a fire hydrant at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
17 Lori Ann Brown, 48, 1884 Providence Drive, was arrested on the 1800 block of Providence Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
18 Merle Lee Rudd, 45, 221 15th St., No. 50, was arrested at Twin Bridges, 221 15th St. on suspicion of third or subsequent offense of consumption/public intoxication.
19 Taunitta Hinkle-Brazile, 51, 1629 Ripley St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 12th and State streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
April 2
20 Jamie Levon Winborn, 36, 2603 Magnolia Drive, was arrested on the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of employee harassing public officer and disorderly conduct.
21 Prescription drugs, no value listed, were reported stolen on the 2700 block of 29th Street.
April 3
22 A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country collided with a 1999 Ford Ranger at the intersection of Middle Road and Duck Creek Plaza entrance, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
23 A 2007 Volkswagen Passat and 2005 Nissan Murano collided at the intersection of 17th and Grant streets, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
24 Marshal Mathew Carver, 20, 1138 State St., No. 24, was arrested at Dollar General, 1224 State St. on suspicion of simple trespass.
25 An iPod, valued at $125, was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Greenbriar Drive.
26 A residential burglary, no items taken, was reported on the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road.
27 Criminal mischief, totaling $100, was reported on the bike path at the intersection of Middle Road and Parkway Drive.
28 John Powell, 56, 221 15th St., No. 70, was arrested on the 1900 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
29 Shingles, totaling $9,556.45, were reported stolen on the 400 block of Devils Glen Road.
April 4
30 A 2012 Honda Fit and a 2013 Toyota Venza collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
April 5
31 A 2006 Honda Ridgeline, a 2016 Honda CRV, and a 2008 Ford Explorer collided at the intersection of Middle Road and Olympia Drive, resulting in $22,000 in damage.
32 A 1992 Lexus ES 300 and a 2011 International 7500 collided at the intersection of Bellevue Court and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
33 A 2002 Ford F150 and a 2006 Saturn Ion collided on the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $750 in damage.
34 A 1990 Mitsubishi Montero and a 2001 Dodge R15 collided at the intersection of Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
35 Benjamin Bernard Braden, 20, 3111 Willowwood Drive, was arrested on the 3100 block of Willowwood Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of marijuana.
April 6
36 A 2004 Honda Civic and a 2013 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $13,500 in damage.
37 Tyler Proctor-Meumann, 24, 800 Hillside Drive, No. 3, was arrested on the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
38 A 2012 Kia Sorento and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler collided on the 3300 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
April 10
39 A 2016 Subaru Crosstrek and a 2012 Ford Escape collided at the intersection of Devils Glen and Middle roads, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
40 A 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2008 Honda Accord collided on the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,400 in damage.