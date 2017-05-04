March 28
1 A 1996 Ford F250 and a 2006 Jeep Liberty collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
March 30
2 Joey Earl Lehman, 54, 2760 Tech Drive, No. 11, was arrested at the intersection of Middle Road and Norwood Drive on suspicion of third offense operating while intoxicated.
April 2
3 Rodolfo Tellez Jr., 22, no address given, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of third or subsequent offense of consumption/intoxication.
April 3
4 Tamone Pugh, 36, 1014 11th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested on the 200 block of 15th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
5 Erica Idel Smith, 39, 133 W. 35th St., No. 5, Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 19th and State streets on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, or revoked, providing false identification information, and an intrastate warrant.
6 Medication, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
April 5
7 A 2008 Acura MDX and a 2015 Freightliner UPS truck collided on the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
April 6
8 A 2015 Freightliner and 2002 Honda Civic collided on the 3800 block of State Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
9 A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2017 Ford Escape collided at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
10 A 2000 Chevrolet S10 and a 2008 Ford Taurus collided on the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,750 in damage.
11 A Chevrolet Cobalt, no value listed, was reported stolen at Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road.
12 Breanna Nicole Norris, 22, 3017 W. 11th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
April 7
13 A 2012 Nissan Altima and a 2006 Nissan Sentra collided at the intersection of Crow Creek and Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
14 A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2016 Honda Odyssey collided on the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
15 Cash, totaling $125, was reported stolen at Bettendorf Health Care, 2730 Crow Creek Road.
16 Cash, totaling $20,000, was reported stolen on the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive.
17 Shawn Michael Keegan, 22, 1431 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested on the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
18 A painting, valued at $300, was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road.
19 Edwin James Goodwin, Jr., 18, 2014 Belle Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 1700 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, or revoked.
April 8
20 Prescription pills, valued at $100, were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Rolling Wood Court.
21 Steven Hollingshed, 47, 1214 E. Bridge St., No. 4, Davenport, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense of consumption/intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 9
22 A 2003 Ford Explorer and a 2016 Chrysler 200 collided on the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
23 A 2015 Honda Civic and a 2010 Honda Civic collided at Bruegger’s Bagel, 1503 Kimberly Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
April 10
24 A Chevrolet Tahoe, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Parkway Drive.
25 A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2012 Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of Devils Glen and Crow Creek roads, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
April 11
26 Jerome L. Goggins, 35, 975 39th St., No. 9, was arrested on the 900 block of 39th Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
27 A 2005 Lexus RX330 and a 2013 Toyota RAV collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Sutton Place, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
April 12
28 A 2012 Honda Pilot and a 2013 Ford CMax collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Calvert Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
April 13
29 A 2014 Cadillac and a 2008 Ford Fusion collided at the intersection of 17th and State streets, resulting in 25,000 in damages.
30 A 2001 Dodge Stratus and a 2004 Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of Cypress and Hawthorne drives, resulting in $1,900 in damage.
31 A 2011 Nissan Maxima and a 2007 Honda Accord collided on the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $520 in damage.
April 16
32 A 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Nissan Leaf collided on the 4300 block of Tranquility Trail, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
33 A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2006 Mercedes CLS collided on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damage.