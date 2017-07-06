May 19
1 Dylan Claussen, 18, 6000 Forest Grove Drive, was arrested on the 6000 block of Forest Grove Drive on suspicion of traffic in parks.
June 3
2 A 2005 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2007 Toyota RAV4 collided at 19th Street and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
June 5
3 William Thomas Glynn, 39, 2123 Mississippi Blvd., was arrested on the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others.
June 7
4 Property damage, totaling $100, was reported at Big 10 Mart, on the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 8
5 A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2013 Jeep Wrangler collided on the 3700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
June 9
6 Troy Michael Frazier, 29, 1138 State St., No. 18, was arrested on the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
7 Food, valued at $19.92, was reported stolen at Hy-Vee, on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
June 10
8 An assault was reported at Isle of Capri, on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
9 A 2008 Ford Taurus and a 2012 Lexus CT200H collided on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
June 12
10 Flowers, valued at $39.99 were reported stolen on the 1800 block of Grant Street.
11 Darren Morris Welch, 33, 3624 State St., No. 57, was arrested on the 3600 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense public intoxication/consumption.
12 Criminal mischief, totaling $500, was reported on the 2500 block of Oak Street.
13 Nathan Patrick Lensing, 35, 3213 S. 16th St., No. 304, Eldridge, was arrested at Central Avenue and Riverview Lane on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
June 13
14 Criminal mischief, totaling $300, was reported on the 2900 block of South Hampton Drive.
15 Tools, valued at $13,000, were reported stolen on the 2100 block of Kimberly Road.
June 14
16 A 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2004 Ford F250 collided at River Drive and West 6th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
17 A 2005 Hyundai Sonata and a 2008 Hyundai Accord collided at Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
18 A 2004 Honda Accord and a 2002 Pontiac collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
June 17
19 A 2011 Buick LaCrosse collided with a utility pole on the 2700 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
20 A 2001 Subaru Outback and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra collided at Middle Road near Interstate 74, resulting in $8,000 in damage.