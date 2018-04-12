February 24
1 A 1996 Ford Mustang and a 2017 Mercury MKX collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
March 8
2 A 2010 Nissan Titan and a 2015 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74, middle span of the bridge, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
3 A 2016 Lexus RX and a 2011 Chevrolet 2500 HD collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5.1, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
March 12
4 Vanessa Ann Vega, 28, 2404 11th Ave. C, Moline, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
March 13
5 Fraudulent charges, totaling $75, were reported on the 1200 block of 17th Street.
6 Criminal mischief, totaling $300, was reported in the 900 block of Summit Hills Drive.
7 A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
March 15
8 Jason Raphael Johnson, Sr., 46, 339 15th St., was arrested in the 300 block of 15th Street on suspicion of reckless use of a firearm with property damage.
March 16
9 Isaac Matthew Lyons, 39, 111 20th St., Apt. 201, Rock Island, was arrested in the 1000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
10 A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Middle Road, resulting in $550 in damage.
March 17
11 A stun gun, valued at $30, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Winston Drive.
12 A 2013 Ford F15 collided with a house in the 3100 block of 52nd Avenue, resulting in $38,000 in damage.
13 Randall Richard Smith Jr., 44, 5069 Brittany Court, was arrested in the 3100 block of 52nd Avenue Court on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
14 A 2005 Toyota Corolla and a 2004 Saturn Ion collided at Middle Road and Duck Creek Plaza Entrance, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
15 A 2015 Toyota Rav4 and a 2007 Toyota Highlander collided at Devils Glen Road and Pleasant Drive, resulting in $700 in damage.
March 18
16 Doncarl Lamonta Jackson, 45, 1138 State St., Apt. 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
17 A camera, laptops, phone charger, alcohol, car seat, stroller, a purse, medication, and cash, valued at $3,760, were reported stolen on the 1000 block of Parkway Drive.
18 Dale Dougherty, 83, 2747 East Pleasant S., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
March 19
19 Burglary of a motor vehicle, nothing stolen, was reported in the 2800 block of Avalon Drive.
20 A vehicle part, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
21 A purse, debit card, credit card and cash, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Avalon Drive.
22 A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2001 Toyota Camry collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
23 A 2015 Toyota Scion and a 2013 BMW X5 collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
24 A 2005 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2017 Chevrolet Impala collided in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
March 20
25 A 2001 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe collided in the 1700 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
26 A 2001 Jeep Cherokee and a 2001 Mazda Protégé collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
March 21
27 Fraud, totaling $743.65, was reported in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
28 A garage door opener, gift cards, crutches, shoes, sporting equipment, Social Security card, debit card, wallet, and sunglasses, valued at $3,500, were reported stolen in the 5200 block of Red Fox Road.
March 22
29 A 2012 Honda Civic, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Edgewood Drive.
30 Fraud, totaling $500, was reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
31 Courtney Andreas Smith, 33, 802 Tenplus St., was arrested in the 2200 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
March 23
32 Credit card fraud, totaling $806, was reported in the 800 block of 23rd Street.
33 A door lock, furniture, camera, bed frame, table, cash, briefcase, watches, jewelry, speaker, and electronics, valued at $12,355, were all reported stolen in the 2000 block of Oak Street.
34 Jewelry and a phone charger, valued at $58, were reported stolenin the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
35 A 2003 Honda Civic and a 2017 Land Range Rover collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, no damage total listed.
36 A 2003 Nissan Altima and a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
March 24
37 A 2010 Jeep Commander, valued at $9,000, was reported stolen in the 5300 block of 56th Avenue Court.
38 A 2003 Buick Century was involved in a single vehicle crash at Mississippi Boulevard and 19th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
39 A 2007 Toyota Corolla collided with a mailbox in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
40 A 2004 Honda Accord and a 2015 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.1, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
41 A 2015 Jeep Cherokee and a 2011 Toyota Sienna collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.9, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
42 A 2002 Honda Accord and a 2013 Dodge Dart collided at Interstate 74, State Street off ramp, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
43 A 1999 Ford Expedition and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Grant Street and 13th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
March 25
44 A 2016 Toyota Sienna, valued at $35,000, was reported stolen in the 5500 block of Willmeyer Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,500, was also reported.
45 Cash and jewelry, valued at $12,450, was reported stolen in the 0 block of High Point Place.
46 A 2015 Kia Forte and a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
47 Electronics and cash, valued at $48, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Summertree Avenue.
48 Jewelry, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 4000 block ofThunder Ridge Road.
March 26
49 A 2018 School bus and a 2015 Nissan Rogue collided at Lilienthal and Joshua streets, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
March 28
50 Criminal mischief, valued at $20, was reported in the 1100 block of Summit Hills Drive.
March 26
51 Shoes, valued at $48, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Hawthorne Drive.
52 A mitre saw, valued at $501, was reported stolenin the 5800 block of Justin Court.
March 27
53 A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Wells Ferry Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.