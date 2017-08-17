July 13
1 A 2008 Toyota Corolla and a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
July 23
2 A 2006 Ford Focus, a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2012 Volkswagen Passat collided at State Street near 39th Street, resulting in $6,600 in damage.
July 25
3 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $1,225, was reported on the 1300 block of 26th Street.
July 26
4 A 2003 Nissan Xterra and a 2005 Nissan Maxima collided at 17th and State streets, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
5 A 2017 Kia Sport and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
July 27
6 A 2004 Honda Civic and a 2000 Toyota Avalon collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
July 29
7 A 2017 Ford Focus and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 14th and Grant streets, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
8 A 2014 Honda Odyssey and a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at 14th and Grant streets, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
July 30
9 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $500, was reported on the 1100 block of 16½ Street.
July 31
10 A 2015 Nissan Sentra and a 2006 Cadillac DTS collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $200 in damage.
11 A 2012 Chevrolet Impala, 2015 Hyundai Sonata, 2005 Ford Explorer and 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 4.6, resulting in $17,000 in damage.