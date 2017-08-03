June 29
1 Purses, valued at $1,100, were reported stolen at Marshalls, on the 800 block of Middle Road.
July 4
2 John Olin Dunbar, 54, 3015 Woodmayr Road, was arrested on the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
3 Anthony James Chounard, 43, 811 W. 4th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1400 block of State Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
July 6
4 A 2008 Honda Odyssey and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Middle and Kimberly roads, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 7
5 Paula Christine Brugger, 48, 8330 S. Fremont Ave., Apt. 308, Bloomington, Minnesota, was arrested on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
July 8
6 John Michael Emmons, 21, 1100 Lincoln Road, Apt. 1, was arrested on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of child endangerment.
July 9
7 A 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was involved in a single vehicle accident on the 2000 block of Parkway Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage. In that same incident, Donta Enrika Over, 28, 536 S. 1st St., Eldridge, was arrested on the 2000 block of Parkway Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.
8 A 2015 Honda Accord and a 1998 Honda Accord collided at 53rd Avenue and White Post Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
July 10
9 Alcohol and toilet paper, valued at $1,799.22, were reported stolen at Hy-Vee on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
10 A bicycle, valued at $150, was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
11 An iPhone, valued at $400, was reported stolen on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
12 A 2005 Toyota Camry and a 2003 Toyota Camry collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 11
13 Cash, valued at $46, was reported stolen at the Ramada Inn on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
14 Tamora Minnertte Morrise, 23, 117 W. 35th St., Davenport, was arrested at 17th and Grant streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, providing false identification information, and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
15 John Danforth, 38, 1439 45th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested on the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of theft.
16 Fraud, totaling $5, was reported at Big Ten Mart on the 900 block of Middle Road.
17 Justin Overturf, 29, no address given, was arrested on the 800 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
18 Fraud, totaling $100, was reported on the 3700 block of State Street.
19 A 2008 Saturn Vue and a 2011 Cadillac CTS collided on the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
July 12
20 A 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, a 2014 Ford Fusion, a 2004 Toyota Avalon, a 2006 Buick Lucerne and a 2000 Honda Odyssey all collided at Grant Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $12,500 in damage.
21 A cell phone, valued at $800, was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
22 Fraud, no value total listed, was reported on the 2500 block of Hawley Street.
23 Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen on the 2800 block of 18th Street.
24 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported on the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive.
25 Ahmad Rashad Nunn, 36, 3716 Creek Hill Drive, Apt. 5, was arrested on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
26 Jay Tyler Schmidt, 23, 2356 E. Locust St., Davenport, was arrested on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
27 Fraud, totaling $100, was reported on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
28 A 2004 Ford Mustang was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
29 A 2008 Ford Mustang and a 2008 Nissan Altima collided on the 3900 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,200 in damage.
July 13
30 Alcohol, valued at $59.58, was reported stolen at Schnucks on the 800 block of Middle Road.
31 Alcohol, valued at $130.07, was reported stolen at CVS Pharmacy on the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
July 14
32 A 2003 Chevrolet Blazer and a 2017 GMC Acadia collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.5, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
33 Abby Kay Williams, 21, 1871 River Drive, Moline, was arrested at Elmwood Avenue and 18th Street on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
34 A 2011 Volvo XC90 and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 15
35 A 2007 Toyota Camry, a 2017 Ford Escape and a 1997 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $10,100 in damage.
36 A 2009 Jeep Compass and a 2001 Pontiac SNF collided on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
July 16
37 Jan Lou Melton, 79, 1736 W. 36th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 200 block of 15th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
38 Kalandis Rashird McNeil, 29, 605 Main St., Davenport, was arrested at Middle and Kimberly roads on suspicion of operating a vehicle without interlock and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
July 17
39 A 2016 Dodge Challenger and a 2013 Kia Optima collided at Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
40 A 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Chevrolet Explorer collided at Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
41 Harassment was reported on the 3600 block of 53rd Avenue.
42 Luke Alexander Brown, 30, 1618 Brown St., was arrested on the 1600 block of Brown Street on suspicion of disorderly houses.
43 Jennifer Jeanne Keady, 46, 1618 Brown St., was arrested on the 1600 block of Brown Street on suspicion of disorderly houses.
July 18
44 A 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2006 Ford 500 collided on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in no damage totals.
45 A 1991 Honda Accord and a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $350 in damage.