November 2016
1 Fraud, totaling $82.94, was reported on the 1200 block of State Street.
February 27
2 Military uniforms, valued at $200, were reported stolen on the 2300 block of Hawk Drive.
March 1
3 Timothy Allen Trobaugh, 38, 2716 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested on the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
4 A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
March 2
5 Edward Francis Mahedy, 55, 221 15th St., No. 38, was arrested on the 200 block of 15th Street on suspicion of disorderly houses.
6 Corionate Williams, 18, 707 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license denied or revoked, and possession/purchase of alcohol by persons 18-20.
March 4
7 Jae Lynne McClellan, 38, 1817 3rd St., Moline, was arrested on the 900 block of E. River Drive on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
March 6
8 Food and a water fountain, valued at $25, was reported stolen on the 200 block of 15th Street.
March 7
9 An assault with intent to commit sex abuse and indecent contact with a child-forcible fondling was reported in the 2900 block of Magnolia Drive.
March 8
10 A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 1400 block of 18th Street.
March 10
11 A 2008 Ford Focus, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
March 12
12 A bicycle, valued at $100, was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.
13 Brian Dale Risberg, Sr., 52, 28340 NW Lakewood Drive, Isanti, Minnesota, was arrested at 300 West Interstate 80 on suspicion of second degree arson.
14 A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 3400 block of Holiday Court.
March 13
15 Body wash, valued at $5, was reported stolen at Dollar General, 1224 State St.
March 16
16 Property damage, totaling $75, was reported on the 700 block of 8th Street.
17 Sunglasses, valued at $45, were reported stolen on the 2700 block of Tech Drive.
18 Criminal mischief, totaling $100, was reported on the 900 block of Mississippi Avenue.
March 17
19 A 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2010 Honda CRV collided at Parkway and Middle drives, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 18
20 Amy Lynne Henson, 37, 3131 Westmar Drive, was arrested on the 3100 block of Westmar Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
21 Lisa Ann Henson, 34, 3131 Westmar Drive, was arrested on the 3100 block of Westmar Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
22 A 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2004 Honda EX collided at the intersection of Gilbert Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
March 19
23 Vehicle damage, totaling $200, was reported on the 1800 block of North Street.
March 20
24 Fraud, totaling $214.10, was reported on the 5600 block of Judge Road.
25 Criminal mischief, totaling $100, was reported at the intersection of Middle Road and Interstate 74.
26 A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2010 Ford Focus collided on the 3700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,800 in damage.
27 A 2012 Ford Transit Connect and a 2010 Ford F150 collided at the intersection of Central Avenue and 28th Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
March 22
28 A 2002 Saturn SL and a 2012 Ford F15 collided on the 2900 block of Devils Glen, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
29 A 2007 Chevrolet Uplander and a 2001 Mazda Tribute collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,350 in damage.
March 23
30 A 2007 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2009 Honda CRV collided on the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in no damage.
31 A 2009 Ford Taurus and a 2002 Subaru Forester collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Tech Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
March 24
32 A 2017 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor and a 2013 Volkswagen CLU collided on the 2600 block of State Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 26
33 A 2010 Mercedes ML350 collided with a deer on Interstate 80 at mile marker 301, resulting in $10,000 in damage.