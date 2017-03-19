Feb. 28
1 A 2009 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
March 1
2 Dawn Rene Stark, 49, 221 15th St., was arrested at Twin Bridges, 221 15th St., on suspicion of disorderly conduct and falsely claiming emergency.
March 1
3 Fraud, totaling $200, was reported at on the 2900 block of Olympia Drive.
March 3
4 Cooking pans, valued at $20, were reported stolen on the 1200 block of State Street.
5 A Toyota Sienna, valued at $40,000, was reported stolen on the 3400 block of 29th Street.
March 6
6 Diapers, valued at $7.50, were reported stolen at Dollar General, 1224 State St.
7 Markus Anthony Abbott, 26, 3242 Orchard Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 1900 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an intrastate warrant.
8 Gary Randall Hamberg, 34, 331 S. 14th St., Leclaire, was arrested on the 1100 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
March 7
9 Darnell Luther Levy Sr., 25, 1523 W. 4th St. No. 2, Davenport, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of interference with official acts.
10 Tanya Denise Hiesterman, 52, 2246 Grant St., No. 5, was arrested on the 2200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of disorderly houses.
11 A 2012 Toyota RAV4, a 2000 Lexus 300, a 2017 Toyota RAV4, a 2005 Landrover LR3, and a 2003 Toyota Avalon collided at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $26,300 in damage.
12 Fraud, totaling $6,500, was reported on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue.
13 A 2002 Jeep Liberty and a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and 18th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
14 A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2014 Nissan Versa collided at the intersection of State and 42nd streets, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
March 8
15 Tools and a GMC Denali, value totaling $4,625, were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
16 Ashley Irene Nicholson, 19, 1100 Lincoln Road, No. 1, was arrested on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
17 Erin Elizabeth Nicholson, 19, 1100 Lincoln Road, No. 1, was arrested on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.
18 Drew Tyler Whitehorn, 22, 1609 State St., was arrested on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
March 9
19 A hit and run crash, with an unknown amount of damage, was reported on the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive.
20 An Oldsmobile Alero, a watch, a key, value totaling $5,360, were reported stolen on the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
March 10
21 Fraud, totaling $183.07, was reported on the 4700 block of Mayfield Drive.
22 A 2000 Honda Accord and a 2000 Toyota RAV4 collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
March 11
23 Randal Lee Betz, 28, 1305 Sunny Hill Court, was arrested on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
March 12
24 Anthony Willis Soteco, 45, 1305 Chateau Knoll, was arrested on the 1200 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse, obstruction of emergency communication, and first offense consumption/intoxication.
March 13
25 A 2014 International Maxxforce snow plow and a 2008 Pontiac G6 collided on the 2800 block of Sunburst Court, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
26 Kate Christine Nielsen, 31, 1 Thode Court, Davenport, was arrested on the 1900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.