March 24
1 A 2008 Mini Cooper, no value listed, was reported stolen along with a Motorola Electrify, valued at $250, on the 3100 block of Windsor Drive.
April 10
2 Jacob Mitchell, 25, 3475 Winston Drive, No. 4, was arrested on the 3400 block of Winston Drive on suspicion of first degree harassment and interference with official acts.
April 16
3 Dalton Armstrong, 24, 202 21st Ave., Coal Valley, was arrested at the intersection of 6th Street and River Drive on suspicion of first offense driving while intoxicated.
April 17
4 Harassment was reported on the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court.
5 James Edward York, 57, 2725 Oak St., was arrested on the 2700 block of Oak Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
April 19
6 A phone, shoes, and CDs, valued at $860, were reported stolen on the 5300 block of Surrey Drive.
April 20
7 A 1996 Chevrolet Blazer and a 2005 Toyota Prius collided on the 2400 block of 34th Street Court, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
8 A bag, purse, wallet, credit card, and driver’s license, valued at $685, were reported stolen on the 3700 block of Thunder Ridge Road.
April 21
9 Credit cards, a debit card, Social Security card, cash, and wallet, valued at $290, were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
April 22
10 A 2011 Toyota RAV and a 2016 Subaru Outback collided at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 23
11 A driver’s license, wallet, and cash, valued at $1,030, were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
April 24
12 A 2004 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
13 A 2014 Toyota Tundra, no value listed, was reported stolen along with clothes, prescription pills, credit cards, wallet, keys, phone cord and charger, and a bag, valued at $185, on the 2700 block of Heather Glen Circle.
14 A 2015 Dodge Ram and a 2008 Pontiac G6 collided on the 5900 block of State Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
15 Sunglasses, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen on the 6500 block of James Road.
16 Prescription pills, a driver’s license, cash, and an iPad, valued at $700, were reported stolen on the 2500 block of Crow Creek Road.
17 A 2013 GMC Yukon and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided at the intersection of Belmont and Middle roads, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
18 A 2014 Harley Davidson Sportster was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 2.8, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
April 25
19 A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Terrace Park Drive.
April 26
20 A 2009 Subaru Forrester and a 2012 Dodge Ram collided at the intersection of 20th and Grant streets, resulting in $6,500.
21 A 2015 Ford Mustang and a 2002 Toyota Camry collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 4.3, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
22 A 2013 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Toyota Sienna collided at the intersection of Crow Creek and 18th Street, resulting in $13,500 in damage.
23 A 1973 Kenworth TT and a 2015 Volvo XC70 collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
April 27
24 A 2011 Lexus RX350 was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $3,050 in damage.
25 A 2005 Kia Sorento and a 2014 GMC Terrain collided on Interstate 74 at Grant Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
26 A 2009 Nissan Altima and a 1993 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Grant and 19th streets, resulting in $3,400 in damage.
April 28
27 A 2007 Nissan Altima and a 2017 Lexus R35 collided on the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $250 in damage.
28 A 2013 Honda CRV and a 2001 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Grant and 20th streets, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
29 A 2008 Honda Accord and a 2010 Honda Civic collided at the intersection of Grant and 8th streets, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 29
30 A 1995 Saturn SW2 and a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at the intersection of 17th and State streets, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
April 30
31 A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2011 Nissan Maxima collided at the intersection of Grant and 8th streets, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
32 A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2003 Buick Century collided at the intersection of Middle Road entrance of Duck Creek Mall, resulting in $6,200 in damage.
May 2
33 A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2008 Honda Civic collided on the 880 Lincoln Road, resulting in $950 in damage.