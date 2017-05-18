March 24

1 A 2008 Mini Cooper, no value listed, was reported stolen along with a Motorola Electrify, valued at $250, on the 3100 block of Windsor Drive.

April 10

2 Jacob Mitchell, 25, 3475 Winston Drive, No. 4, was arrested on the 3400 block of Winston Drive on suspicion of first degree harassment and interference with official acts.

April 16

3 Dalton Armstrong, 24, 202 21st Ave., Coal Valley, was arrested at the intersection of 6th Street and River Drive on suspicion of first offense driving while intoxicated.

April 17

4 Harassment was reported on the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court. 

5 James Edward York, 57, 2725 Oak St., was arrested on the 2700 block of Oak Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

April 19

6 A phone, shoes, and CDs, valued at $860, were reported stolen on the 5300 block of Surrey Drive.

April 20

7 A 1996 Chevrolet Blazer and a 2005 Toyota Prius collided on the 2400 block of 34th Street Court, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

8 A bag, purse, wallet, credit card, and driver’s license, valued at $685, were reported stolen on the 3700 block of Thunder Ridge Road.

April 21

9 Credit cards, a debit card, Social Security card, cash, and wallet, valued at $290, were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.

April 22

10 A 2011 Toyota RAV and a 2016 Subaru Outback collided at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

April 23

11 A driver’s license, wallet, and cash, valued at $1,030, were reported stolen on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.

April 24

12 A 2004 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

13 A 2014 Toyota Tundra, no value listed, was reported stolen along with clothes, prescription pills, credit cards, wallet, keys, phone cord and charger, and a bag, valued at $185, on the 2700 block of Heather Glen Circle.

14 A 2015 Dodge Ram and a 2008 Pontiac G6 collided on the 5900 block of State Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

15 Sunglasses, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen on the 6500 block of James Road.

16 Prescription pills, a driver’s license, cash, and an iPad, valued at $700, were reported stolen on the 2500 block of Crow Creek Road.

17 A 2013 GMC Yukon and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided at the intersection of Belmont and Middle roads, resulting in $10,000 in damage.

18 A 2014 Harley Davidson Sportster was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 2.8, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

April 25

19 A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Terrace Park Drive.

April 26

20 A 2009 Subaru Forrester and a 2012 Dodge Ram collided at the intersection of 20th and Grant streets, resulting in $6,500.

21 A 2015 Ford Mustang and a 2002 Toyota Camry collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 4.3, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

22 A 2013 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Toyota Sienna collided at the intersection of Crow Creek and 18th Street, resulting in $13,500 in damage.

23 A 1973 Kenworth TT and a 2015 Volvo XC70 collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 27

24 A 2011 Lexus RX350 was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $3,050 in damage.

25 A 2005 Kia Sorento and a 2014 GMC Terrain collided on Interstate 74 at Grant Street, resulting in $400 in damage.

26 A 2009 Nissan Altima and a 1993 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Grant and 19th streets, resulting in $3,400 in damage.

April 28

27 A 2007 Nissan Altima and a 2017 Lexus R35 collided on the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $250 in damage.

28 A 2013 Honda CRV and a 2001 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Grant and 20th streets, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

29 A 2008 Honda Accord and a 2010 Honda Civic collided at the intersection of Grant and 8th streets, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

April 29

30 A 1995 Saturn SW2 and a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at the intersection of 17th and State streets, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

April 30

31 A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2011 Nissan Maxima collided at the intersection of Grant and 8th streets, resulting in $1,250 in damage.

32 A 2009 Honda Civic and a 2003 Buick Century collided at the intersection of Middle Road entrance of Duck Creek Mall, resulting in $6,200 in damage.

May 2

33 A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2008 Honda Civic collided on the 880 Lincoln Road, resulting in $950 in damage.

