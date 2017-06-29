May 19
1 Australian coins, valued at $1,100, were reported stolen on the 4600 block of Crow Creek Court.
June 3
2 A 2005 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2007 Toyota RAV 4 collided at 19th Street and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
3 A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle crash on Middle Road at Duck Creek Plaza, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
June 4
4 A 2001 Toyota Camry, a 2007 Nissan Altima and a 2005 Chevrolet Venture collided on the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $300 in damage.
June 5
5 A 2014 Ford Escapade and a 2010 Toyota RAV collided on the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
6 A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro collided on the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
7 A 2000 Dodge R15 and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
June 6
8 Fraud, totaling $5, was reported at Big 10 Mart on the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 7
9 A MacBook, valued at $1,600, was reported stolen on the 00 block of Sutton Court.
June 8
10 Cash and an iPhone with case, valued at $310, were reported stolen on the 900 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
11 A driver’s license, cash and payout ticket, valued at $981, were all reported stolen at Isle of Capri on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
12 Javionte Arrington, 19, 1830 E. 13th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, and an interstate warrant.
June 9
13 A 2015 Honda CRV and a 1998 Volkswagen Passat collided at 17th and Grant streets, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
14 Rodolfo Tellez Jr., 22, 501 15th Ave., East Moline, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and third or subsequent offense of consumption/public intoxication.
June 10
15 Kambra Lynn Austin, 29, 707 W. 9th St. No. 13, Tipton, was arrested on the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 11
16 A 2010 Acura Alt and a 2007 Mercury Montego collided on the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
17 A 2001 Ford Ranger and a 2009 Chevrolet HHR collided at Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $8,600 in damage.
June 12
18 A 2013 Hyundai Elantra collided with a deer at Interstate 74 mile marker 4, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
June 13
19 A 2017 Honda Accord and a 2006 Lincoln collided at Lundy Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
20 Fraud, totaling $84.58, was reported on the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive.