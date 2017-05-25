April 16
1 A 2002 Dodge Caravan and a 2014 Frieghtliner Truck collided at the Kimberly Road on-ramp of Interstate 74, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
April 18
2 Elizabeth Ann Shamel, 37, 720 NW 6th Ave., Pampano Beach, Florida, was arrested on the 1700 block of Grant St. on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, fraud impersonation, second-degree theft and forgery.
3 Marcus Lavon Felder, 27, 3251 NW 4th St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested on the 1700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony.
April 19
4 James Ona Williams, 32, 733 S. 20th Ave., Clinton, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and operating a vehicle without interlock.
5 Ashley Anna Brix, 27, 607 Fulton St., Grand Mound, Iowa, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of urinating or defecating and drug paraphernalia.
6 A laptop, calculator, jump drive, backpack, and textbooks, valued at $820, were reported stolen at 924 State St.
7 A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu collided at the intersection of 31st and State streets, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
April 20
8 A 2007 Saturn Ion and a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder collided at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Woodland Lane, resulting in $550 in damage.
April 21
9 Ian Patrick Long, 18, 1603 Central Ave., was arrested on the 1600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
10 Richard Darren Long, 58, 1603 Central Ave., was arrested on the 1600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
April 22
11 Cash and a firearm, valued at $540, were reported stolen on the 4700 block of Davis Street.
April 23
12 A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu collided on the 3000 block of Chateau Knoll, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
13 William Ernest Jensen, III, 50, no address given, was arrested on the 4000 block of Creek Hill Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
April 24
14 Jorge Garcia Trujillo, 28, 5314 12th Ave., Moline, was arrested on Interstate 74 at mile marker 2.8 on suspicion of failure to have valid license/permit while operating a motor vehicle and failure to maintain control.
15 Lawn benches, valued at $150, were reported stolen on the 1200 block of Highland Court.
16 A drivers license, credit cards, and cash, valued at $180, were reported stolen on the 2400 block of Baron Court.
April 25
17 Adam Matthew Dalton, 25, 921 Pius Lane, No. 5, was arrested at the intersection of 23rd and Oak streets on suspicion of first offense consumption/intoxication.
18 A bottle, laptop and opener, valued at $355, were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Wyndham Court.
19 A 2008 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, no value listed, were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Auburn Court.
20 Checks and cash, totaling $2,500, were reported stolen on the 3500 block of Willow Court.
April 26
21 A 2007 Saturn Vue and a 2010 Toyota Camry collided on Interstate 74 at the Middle Road off-ramp, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
April 27
22 A 2016 Ford Focus was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of 18th and Grant streets, resulting in $10,300 in damage.
23 A GMC Denali, valued at $5,500, was reported stolen on the 1700 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
April 28
24 Tamora Minnette Morrise, 23, 117 W. 35th St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 23rd and Stender streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license suspended, denied, canceled, or revoked.
April 29
25 A debit card, credit card, Social Security card, cash, wallet and driver’s license, valued at $65, were reported stolen on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road. Criminal mischief, totaling $400, also was reported.
April 30
26 A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2011 Nissan Maxima collided at the intersection of Grant and 8th streets, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
27 A 1998 GMC Sierra was involved in a single vehicle crash on th 6300 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
May 1
28 A 2002 Cadillac Deville and a 2003 Saturn Vue collided at the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
May 3
29 An Apple iPod, valued at $230, was reported stolen on the 3800 block of Tanglewood Road.
30 Criminal mischief, totaling $400, was reported on the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
May 4
31 A 2011 Ford Edge and a 1999 Nissan Frontier collided on the 3500 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
32 A 2009 Nissan Murano and a 1999 Ford Taurus collided on Interstate 74 at mile marker 5.3, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
33 A 2008 Toyota Camry, a 2000 Ford Taurus, and a 2005 Chevrolet Impala collided on Interstate 74 near the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
34 A 2002 Chevrolet Impala and a 2010 Nissan Rogue collided on the Interstate 74 bridge east bound, resulting in $1,350 in damage.
35 A 2015 Toyota Camry collided with a utility pole on the 6700 block of Valley Drive, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
36 Chelsey Elizabeth Booth, 23, 43 Sutton Court, was arrested at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, providing false identification information, and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked.
May 5
37 A 1998 Toyota Corolla was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
38 A 1996 Honda Accord and a 2014 Subaru Forester collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Tech Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
39 Fraud, totaling $1,000, was reported at Family Credit Union, 3355 Devils Glen Road.
May 6
40 A 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 2010 Mazda CX-9 collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
May 7
41 A 2002 Pontiac GrandAm was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 400 block of River Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
42 A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
43 Criminal mischief, totaling $500, was reported on the 3600 block of State Street.
May 8
44 A 2003 Ford Escape and a 2015 Buick Regal collided at Gilbert Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
45 A 2012 Kia Soul collided with a 2002 Ford Ranger on the 1200 block of Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $1,350 in damage.
May 9
46 A 1999 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2003 Mercury Sable on 3500 block of Central Ave, resulting in $700 in damage.
47 A 2009 Cadillac CTS and a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets, resulting in $5,000 in damage.