Nov. 29
1. Antione Lamont Glenn, 19, 1791 Bristol Drive, was arrested on the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
2. Chase Curtis Day, 18, 1855 Oak St., was arrested on the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 2
3. A 2008 Kenworth Truck, a 1999 Dodge Dakota, a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva, and a 2010 Jeep Patriot collided on Interstate 74 east bound near the Kimberly Road exit, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
4. Tosha Renee Graham, 38, 3434 Towne Pointe Drive, was arrested on the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense compulsory education violation.
Dec. 3
5. In a single vehicle crash, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided with an animal on Interstate 80 at mile marker 302, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Dec. 4
6. Anthony M. Wittemeyer, 26, 1117 E. 29th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 6
7. Demarcus Dontrey Lawless, 26, no address given, was arrested on the 3400 block of Holiday Court on suspicion of simple assault and violation of no-contact or protective order.
8. Amber Nicole Whitaker, 35, 3425 Holiday Court, No. 1, was arrested on the 3400 block of Holiday Court on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and drug possession/delivery.
Dec. 7
9. Fraud, totaling $282, was reported on the 3900 block of Partridge Circle.
10. A 2006 Buick Lucerne was involved in a single vehicle crash on Middle Road at 14th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Dec. 9
11. Pasta, valued at $8.99, was reported stolen from Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road.
12. Drug tablets, no value listed, were reported stolen on the 2900 block of Walnut Court.
13. A watercraft, valued at $750, was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
14. A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2005 Honda Accord collided on the 1300 block of Crow Creek Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
15. Erik A. Foster, 39, 1206 ½ 3rd St., Moline, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to maintain control.
16. A hit and run crash, damages under $1,500, was reported on Interstate 74 at the State Street on ramp.
17. Coats, valued at $2,600, were reported stolen on the 800 block of Middle Road.
Dec. 11
18. Joshua Clinton Peters, 40, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island, was arrested on the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
19. A 2008 BMW 750LI was involved in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 74 at mile marker 2.9, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
Dec. 12
20. Kim Cornell Crump, 60, 809 E. 15th St., Davenport, was arrested on the 1800 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked, and violation of financial liability coverage.
21. Fraud, totaling $131.31, was reported on the 1000 block of Summit Hills Drive.
Dec. 13
22. A 2006 Nissan Armada and a 2013 Ford Explorer collided in the Pizza Ranch parking lot, 880 Lincoln Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
23. Brett Allen Jessen, 26, 228 S. Lincoln Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Isle of Capri, 1880 Isle Parkway, on suspicion of second degree criminal mischief.
24. A 2002 Ford Ranger and a 2012 Chevrolet Express collided on the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
25. A key, Medicare card, Social Security card, driver’s license, cash, a wallet, and a purse, valued at $1,020, were all reported stolen on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
26. A hit-and-run crash, with damages totaling $1,000, was reported on the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue.
Dec. 14
27. A 2014 Jeep Laredo, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, a 2010 Honda Odyssey, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu collided on Interstate 74 east bound near mile marker 4.7, resulting in $14,700 in damage.
28. A 2002 Honda Civic and a 2007 Toyota Sienna collided on Interstate 74 near mile marker 4.6, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
29. A 2005 Jeep Liberty and a 2016 Toyota Highlander collided at Business Drive, .175 mile south of Duck Creek, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
30. A 2007 Buick Lucerne and a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided on 18th Street at Grant Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.