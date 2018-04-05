February 26
1 A 2008 Ford Taurus and a 2001 Honda Civic collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
March 7
2 A FedEx package, valued at $80, was reported stolen in the 500 block of Grant Street.
3 A 2018 Lexus ES350 and a 2011 Nissan Altima collided at Devils Glen Road and Adele Lane, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
March 9
4 Audrey Parker, 22, 3618 25th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
5 Trace Johnson, 19, 808 State St., No. 7, was arrested in the 1800 block of Anderson Court on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
March 10
6 Michelle Lynn Millhouse, 46, 15602 36th Ave., East Moline, was arrested in the 2900 block Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second-degree theft.
7 Charles Kenneth Millhouse, 55, 15602 36th Ave., East Moline, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8 Lana Rae Shariff, 38, 6543 Scott St., Apt 4, Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of contraband in a correctional facility, habitual offender driving while barred, providing false identification information, possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense, and driving while license suspended, denied or revoked.
9 Rhonda Traci Crawford, 47, 1069 Mark St., Colona, Illinois, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
March 11
10 A bank card, purse and cash, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11 A 2016 Ford F150 and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 19th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
March 12
12 Fraud, totaling $20, was reported in the 3900 block of State Street.
13 Jewelry, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen at the Interstate 80 West Rest Stop.
March 13
14 Peri Lee Berg, 19, 1814 Elmwood Drive, was arrested in the 3700 block of Elm Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
15 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
16 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2800 block of Cypress Drive.
March 14
17 A 2014 BMX X12 and a 2010 Ford E150 collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
18 Viju Thomas, 48, 4311 Tranquility Court, was arrested in the 5600 block of Barcelona Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
19 A Nissan Maxima, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen in the 800 block of 23rd Street.
20 Terry Freeman Sr., 67, 360 Mayo Lane, Bloomingdale, Illinois, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
21 A dress, valued at $15, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
March 15
22 Deandrae Carlton Bryant, 37, 919 Pius Lane, Apt. 4, was arrested at 13th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
March 16
23 A 2002 Chevrolet S10 and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided in the 1700 block of Grant Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
24 Katie Mae Jones, 31, 3538 Bridge Avenue, Apt. 1, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
25 A Honda Civic, valued at $13,000, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
March 17
26 A Hyundai Sonata, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Villa Court.
27 A Mercedes Benz GL450, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
28 Cash, insurance cards, and a wallet, valued at $175, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Crow Creek Road.
29 A driver’s license, watch, and ring, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Mayfield Drive.
March 18
30 A 2012 Nissan Mureno and a 2014 Kia Sorento collided at 17th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
March 20
31 A 2006 Buick Rendezvous and a 2017 Toyota Avalon collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.