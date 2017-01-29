Nov. 29
1 Criminal mischief, damage valued at $400, was reported on the 2000 block of Middle Road.
Dec. 3
2 A 1998 Buick Lesabre collided with a utility pole on the 2500 block of Countryside Lane, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
Dec. 16
3 Fraud, totaling $138.35, was reported on the 100 block of Oakbrook Place.
Dec. 20
4 A 2015 Subaru Impreza and a 2014 Jeep Patriot collided on the 700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $501 in damage.
Dec. 21
5 Headphones, credit cards, a backpack, money and computers, valued at $1,011, were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Central Avenue.
6 Attempted fraud, no actual monetary loss, was reported on the 3400 block of Devils Glen Road.
Dec. 22
7 Kyle A. Green, 29, 402 Good Street, New Boston, Illinois, was arrested at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or distribution of a taxable substance, and possession of a controlled substance.
8 Thomas J. Miller, 28, no address given, was arrested at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway on suspicion of disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, an interstate warrant, and drug possession/delivery.
9 An X-Box One and an automobile part, valued at $347.18, were reported stolen at Bettendorf Auto Sales, 4219 State St.
10 Shane Michael Tague, 40, 1308 W. 43rd St., Davenport, was arrested at Premier Jewelry and Loan, 875 Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts.
Dec. 23
11 Erjon Gjevori, 29, 1705 Chateau Knoll, was arrested on the 1700 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
Dec. 25
12 Michael Aaron Dix, 38, 3425 Winston Drive, No. 2, was arrested on the 3400 block of Winston Drive, on suspicion of domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon.
Dec. 26
13 Carlos Trejo-Garcia, 28, 1134 17th St., Moline, Illinois, was arrested on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of providing false identification information and failure to have a valid license/permit while operating a vehicle.
Dec. 27
14 A hit and run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 2700 block of Bellevue Avenue.
Dec. 28
15 Fraud, totaling $60, was reported at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway.
16 A bicycle, valued at $350, was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Chateau Knoll.
17 A computer, Social Security cards, and birth certificate, valued at $3,860, were reported stolen on the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive.
Dec. 29
18 Fur coats, valued at $800, were reported stolen at Marshalls, 862 Middle Road.
19 A hit and run crash, damage totaling $250, was reported on the 800 block of Middle Road.
Dec. 30
20 Mark Aaron Peters, 40, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested at Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, on suspicion of third or subsequent offense public intoxication.
21 A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2016 Lexus ES 300H collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Greenbriar Drive, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
22 A 2003 Ford Focus and a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville collided at the intersection of Middle Road and Kimberly Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
23 Ashton Dale Hampton, 19, 2245 Mississippi Blvd., No. 1, was arrested at Taco Bell, 3566 Middle Road, on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
24 James Allan Taets, Jr., 25, 4705 12th St., No. 6, Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested on the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
25 Sabrina Lynn Willich, 24, 4705 12th St., No. 6, Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested on the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of eluding, failure to have a valid license/permit while operating a vehicle, and fifth degree theft.
Dec. 31
26 A bipod adapter for a rifle, valued at $30, was reported stolen on the 800 block of State Street.
27 A 1999 Mercury Sable and a 2014 Kia Optima collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damage.
Jan. 1
28 A hit and run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 1700 block of Monterey Court.
29 Christopher Alan Rigsby, 42, 2709 Greenway Drive, was arrested at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled, failure to maintain control, and leaving the scene of a damaged vehicle accident.
Jan. 2
30 A 2009 Toyota Corolla and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided on the 4300 block of Belmont Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
Jan. 3
31 A hit and run crash, damage totaling $150, was reported on the 2900 block of Maplecrest Road.
Jan. 4
32 A 1998 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the intersection of 36th Street and State Street, resulting in $1,800 in damage.