March 28
1 Travis Matthew Beach, 28, 924 27th St., was arrested at 25th Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of failure to appear on a warrant.
April 5
2 Prescription pills and merchandise, valued at $12, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Learning Campus Drive.
April 6
3 A 1997 Chevrolet Prizm and a 2001 Toyota Camry collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
4 Fraud, totaling $2,023.80, was reported in the 4200 block of Aspen Hills Drive.
April 7
5 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $850, was reported in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue.
6 Cash, a driver’s license, and wallet, valued at $179, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Avalon Drive.
April 9
7 A 2017 Ford Expedition and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala collided at Grant Street and 15th Street, resulting in $1,750 in damage.
8 Guadalupe Garcia Morales, 25, 1813 East 2nd St., Milan, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication, disorderly conduct fighting or violent behavior, and interference with official acts.
9 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2500 block of Cody Street.
April 10
10 A 2008 Nissan Versa and a 2010 Ford Mustang collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
11 A 2004 Honda Element was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
12 A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer collided at 23rd Street and Lincoln Road, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
13 Abrienna Rose Weyeneth, 22, 2938 East 43rd St., Davenport, was arrested at Bunker Hill Drive and Terrace Court on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
14 Fraud, totaling $2,500, was reported in the 700 block of Brown Street.
April 11
15 Credit card fraud, totaling $516.30, was reported in the 2200 block of Parkway Drive.
April 12
16 A 2009 Toyota Corolla and a bicyclist collided in the 3600 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
17 A 2013 Toyota Corolla and a 2005 Ford 500 collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
April 13
18 A 2015 Ram Promaster and a 2002 Saab 93 collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
19 A 2012 Chrysler 200 Limited and a 2011 Toyota Sienna collided at 18th Street and Kingsway Drive, resulting in $300 in damage.
April 16
20 A 2006 Ford Fusion and a 2007 Hyundai Sonata collided at Summit Hills Drive and Magnolia Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
21 A 2013 Honda Accord and a 2002 GMC Sonoma collided at State Street and 39th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.