Dec. 30
1 Fraud, totaling $769.99, was reported on the 5400 block of Judge Road.
Jan. 13
2 A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2012 Ford F350 collided on the 2500 block of Crestview Drive, resulting in $10 in damage.
Jan. 18
3 A 2008 Mercedes C300 and a 2006 Hyundai Tucson collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $4,200 in damage.
Jan. 19
4 Donald Joseph Seymour, 53, 1530 State St., No. 3, was arrested on the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
5 Shandi Lou Parker, 35, no address given, was arrested on the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of reckless use of fire/explosives and trespassing.
6 Padlocks, valued at $80, were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Valley Drive.
Jan. 20
7 Jaide Nicole Serres, 28, 2786 Bateman St., Galesburg, Illinois, was arrested at the intersection of Cypress and Hillside drives on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, first offense consumption/intoxication, and interference with official acts.
8 A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2012 Toyota Sequoia collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
9 A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2013 Kenworth semi-trailer collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
10 Dakota Lee Hootman, 24, 1112 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license suspended or revoked.
11 An attempted burglary, no items stolen, was reported at A1 Storage, 7185 State St.
12 Brianna Marie Anderson, 24, 324 8th St., No. 13, was arrested on the 300 block of 8th Street on suspicion of domestic abuse assault with intent or displays a weapon.
Jan. 21
13 Cash, valued at $20, was reported stolen on the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
14 Sun glasses, valued at $20, were reported stolen on the 700 block of 6th Street.
15 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $10, was reported on the 6700 block of Ridges Court.
Jan. 22
16 A 2000 Ford Ranger and a 2005 Honda Civic collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
17 Criminal mischief, damages totaling $750, was reported on the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
18 Julianna Henkins, 28, 1718 8th Ave, Rock Island, was arrested at Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
19 Tools, prescription pills, alcohol, computer hardware, and jewelry, valued at $16,966, were reported stolen on the 500 block of Grant Street.
Jan. 23
20 Lavar Marcus Wells, 34, 530 Western Ave., No. 3, Davenport, was arrested at Schnuck’s, 858 Middle Road, on suspicion of third-degree theft and an intrastate warrant.
21 Brandi Raeanne Marshall, 22, 5009 Ripley St., Davenport, was arrested at Schnuck’s, 858 Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and providing false identification information.
22 Criminal mischief, damages totaling $500, was reported on the 4300 block of State Street.
23 Melissa Lynn Sims, 43, 302 7th St., Eldon, Iowa, was arrested at Interstate 80, mile marker 301, on suspicion of disorderly conduct/abusive epithets.
24 Travis Matthew Beach, 27, 924 27th St., was arrested at the intersection of 16th and Grant streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
25 Michael Todd Wingert, 41, 5335 N. Howell St., Davenport, was arrested on the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 24
26 Steven Paul Depaepe, 50, 5384 56th Ave. Court E, was arrested at the intersection of 18th and Middle streets on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
27 Fredrick Lamont Gay, 36, 1014 14½ St., Rock Island, was arrested on the 1100 block of Parkway Drive on suspicion of violation of no-contact or protective order.
28 Svetlana Young, 41, 4193 Creek Hill Drive, was arrested on the 2500 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
29 A 2002 Saturn L300 and a 2006 Ford Freestyle collided on Interstate 74 at the Spruce Hills Drive ramp, resulting in $3,200 in damage.
30 Edward John Jensen, 33, 2423 Central Avenue, was arrested at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
31 A 1999 Honda CRV and a 2006 Hummer H3 collided on the 900 block of 23rd Street, resulting in $6,900 in damage.
Jan. 25
32 A 2008 Chevrolet Uplander and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at the intersection of 12th and Grant streets, resulting in $800 in damage.
33 Burglary of a motor vehicle, no property taken, was reported on the 1300 block of Coffelt Avenue.
34 A 2010 Ford F15 and a 2010 Dodge Charger collided at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
Jan. 26
35 A 2011 Ford Fiesta and a 2003 Ford Expedition collided at the intersection of Crow Creek Road and Apple Valley Drive, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
36 Burglary of a motor vehicle, no property taken, was reported on the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
37 Kenneth Mcadory, 38, 806 State St., No. 7, was arrested on the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.
38 Marion Nicholas Michael, 22, 2426 West 38th Place, Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 14th Street and Fairlane Drive on suspicion of transient merchant license required penalty.
39 Nathan John Olson, 34, 210 Winter St., Calamus, Iowa, was arrested on the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
40 William Ernest Jensen, III, 50, 3925 Partridge Circle was arrested on the 400 block of W. 4th Street, Davenport on suspicion of gathering for use of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
41 Burglary of a motor vehicle, no property value listed, was reported on the 1000 block of Coffelt Avenue.
Jan. 27
42 Dayshaun Tarquis Rias, 21, 2123 W. 2nd Street, Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of Shady Lane and Kimberly Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
Jan. 28
43 Richard Murray, Jr., 30, 411 Marquette St., No. 3, Davenport, was arrested on the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
44 An Iphone, driver’s license, credit card, check book, debit card, wallet, satchel and tote bag, valued at $759, were reported stolen on the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
45 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported on the 2200 block of 23rd Street.
46 A weapons identification card, driver’s license, a concealed carry card, cash, credit card, debit card and wallet, valued at $89, were reported stolen on the 2200 block of 23rd Street.
Jan. 29
47 A hit and run crash, damage totaling $500, was reported at Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road.
48 Syndi Lyn Eliff, 18, 1623 Brown St., was arrested on the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 30
49 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,500, was reported on the 1000 block of State Street.
50 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported on the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
51 Attempted fraud, no total listed, was reported on the 1600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
52 Andrew Werner Paulsen, 32, 1319 5th Ave., Moline, was arrested on the 3800 block of 53rd Avenue on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse and interference with official acts.
53 Leaving the scene of damage vehicle accident, damage totaling $50, was reported on the 4700 block of Kynnelworth Drive.
54 Coats, valued at $140, were reported stolen at Marshalls, 862 Middle Road.
55 A checkbook, debit card, identification cards, a wallet and a purse, valued at $120, were reported stolen on the 2300 block of Tech Drive.
Jan 31
56 Elizabeth Davis Jensen, 34, 2423 Central Ave., was arrested at the intersection of 30th Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
57 Ali Renee Roderiguez, 26, 3020 Dubuque St., Davenport, was arrested on the 100 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
58 Fraud, totaling $1,240, was reported on the 3700 block of Thunder Ridge Road.
Feb. 2
59 Fraud, totaling $317.40, was reported on the 2900 block of S. Hampton Drive.
Feb. 3
60 A 2004 Buick Rendezvous and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.