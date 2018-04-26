March 23
1 Fraud, totaling $50, was reported on the 3900 block of State Street.
March 24
2 Aleksandr Selyuzhitskiy, 24, 510 Keyes Road, Utica, New York, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of second-offense consumption/intoxication.
March 27
3 A Chrysler Town and Country, valued at $7,500, was reported stolen in the 5300 block of 56th Avenue Court.
March 28
4 James Matthew Schebler, 53, 3429 N. Willow Court, was arrested at 21st and State streets on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and open container passenger over 21.
March 29
5 Brandon Robert Kuehl, 25, 2331 Southview Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
6 Kory Allerton, 40, 939 Summit Hills Drive, was arrested on the 900 block of Summit Hills Drive on suspicion of second-offense domestic abuse assault.
March 30
7 Unique Kay Posey, 21, no address given, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
8 Shoes, a laptop, and other electronics, valued at $930, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Creek Hill Drive.
9 Breann Michelle Hinton, 25, 1729 Mississippi Blvd., was arrested at Interstate 74 and Veterans Memorial Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
10 Camron Keenen Hinton, 27, 1729 Mississippi Blvd., was arrested at Interstate 74 and Veterans Memorial Parkway on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, or revoked.
March 31
11 A 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport and a 2009 Ford Focus collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
April 2
12 A knife, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 900 block of 39th Street.
13 A wallet, cash, and papers, valued at $10, were reported stolen in the 3700 block of 53rd Avenue.
April 3
14 Kathleen Ann Santee, 41, 949 23rd St., was arrested in the 900 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of simple assault.
15 Michael Bryan Jackson, 43, 949 23rd St., was arrested in the 900 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of child endangerment with no injury, obstruction of emergency communications, domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon, and domestic assault impeding blood/air flow.
16 A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala collided at Falcon Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
April 4
17 A 2008 Toyota Sienna and a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
18 A 2002 Ford Explorer and a 1997 Chevrolet Camaro collided in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive, resulting in $9,500 in damage.
April 5
19 A 2018 International garbage truck and a 1996 Ford Bronco collided in the 3000 block of Middle Drive, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
April 6
20 A 2014 Kia Sorento, cell phone, and cash, valued at $11,550, were reported stolen in the 1900 block of Parkway Drive.
21 A 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2009 Nissan Murano collided in the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
April 7
22 A 2018 GMC Canyon, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, and a 1998 BMW collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.1, resulting in $35,000 in damage.
23 A 2008 Nissan Sentra and a 2012 Honda Pilot collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge east bound, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
24 A water jug with cash, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen in the 6900 block of Still Creek Pass.
25 Michael Joseph Slead, 57, 895 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault.
April 8
26 Insurance cards, a taser, sunglasses, purse, wallet, debit cards, and cash, valued at $155, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Hunter Road.
27 A notebook, ID badge, backpack, computer, and headphones, valued at $1,425, were reported stolen in the 3000 block of Westwood Road.
28 A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2014 Kia Optima collided at Falcon Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
April 9
29 A 2013 Chevrolet Spark and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 3900 block of State Street, resulting in $500 in damage.
30 Katie Mae Jones, 31, 3538 Bridge Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
31 Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Westmar Drive.
32 Gift cards, valued at $5,000, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Pineacre Drive.
33 A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2005 Lexus RX 330 collided at Brown and 16th streets, resulting in $6,000 in damage.