Jan. 26
1. A hit and run crash, no damage value listed, was reported on the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road.
Jan. 27
2. A 2008 Kia Sorento and a 2012 Ford Econoline collided at the intersection of Middle Road and Olympia Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
Jan. 30
3. Scrap materials, valued at $200, were reported stolen on the 1000 block of State Street.
Feb. 1
4. Checks, gift cards, credit cards, keys, driver’s license, cash, a wallet, a purse and checkbooks, valued at $535, were reported stolen on the 3200 block of Ridge Point.
5. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported on the 2800 block of 18th Street.
6. A 2004 Honda Civic and a 2001 Mack RD688 truck collided at the 2100 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,600 in damage.
Feb. 2
7. Ashley Nicole McDaniel, 29, no address given, was arrested at 221 15th Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft, simple assault, interference with official acts, and first offense consumption/intoxication.
8. An armed robbery, $357 cash taken, was reported at Hallmark, 886 Middle Road.
9. Fraud, totaling $3,000, was reported on the 1100 block of Coffelt Avenue.
10. A mower clutch, valued at $63, was reported stolen at K & K Hardware, 1818 Grant Street.
11. A 2007 Nissan Titan and a 2016 Ford Fiesta collided at the intersection of Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
12. A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a tree at the intersection of Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $27,000 in damage.
Feb. 3
13. Arson, damage totaling $100, was reported at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th Street.
14. A 2003 Honda Accord and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt collided at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
15. A meal, totaling $13.57, was reported stolen at Village Inn, 1210 State St.
16. Fraud, totaling $299.59, was reported on the 1600 block of State Street.
17. A 2016 Ford Edge and a 2014 Ford F150 collided at the intersection of 29th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damage.
18. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra collided at the intersection of Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
19. A 2012 GMC Acadia and a 2009 Honda Civic collided on the 2100 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
20. A 2005 Audi A6 and a 2013 Ford C-Max collided at the intersection of Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Feb. 5
21. A 2013 Ford Taurus and a 2015 Honda Odyssey collided at the intersection of Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
Feb. 6
22. Charles Bishop, 34, 225 W. 7th Street, Spring Valley, Illinois, was arrested on the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and first offense public intoxication/consumption.
23. Jayson Michael Jones, Jr., 18, 815 Tenplus Street, was arrested on the 800 block of Tenplus Street on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief and simple assault.
24. A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2013 Ford Focus collided at the intersection of 17th and Grant streets, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
Feb. 7
25. A 2009 Hyundai Genesis and a 2008 GMC Yukon collided on the 1700 block of State Street, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
26. A 2016 Subaru Impreza and a 2003 Ford Escape collided on the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $3,100 in damage.
27. Fraud, totaling $61.30, was reported on the 4800 block of Apple Valley Drive.
28. Fraud, totaling $580, was reported on the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue.
29. A 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2015 Audi Q7 collided at Interstate 74 at exit 1, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
Feb. 8
30. Attempted fraud, no monetary loss, was reported at QC Mart, 999 Middle Road.
31. Clothes and CDs, valued at $42, were reported stolen on the 1100 block of Holmes Street.
32. Cash, valued at $45, was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Jones Street.
33. A 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 80 mile at marker 300, resulting in $3,200 in damage.
34. A 2003 Dodge Ram and a 2002 Saturn L200 collided at the intersection of Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
35. A 2002 GMC Envoy and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze collided at the intersection of Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
36. A 2007 Dodge Caravan and a 2005 GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
Feb. 9
37. A 2015 Toyota Prius and a 2002 Toyota Solara collided on the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
38. A 2007 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chevrolet CLD collided at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Pines Court, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
39. A 2015 Ford Escape and a 2001 Nissan Frontier collided at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St., resulting in $1,000 in damage.
40. Lawton Craig Thompson, 21, 528 Sitting Bull Drive, Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested on the 6300 block of Eagle Ridge Court on suspicion of transient merchant license required penalty.
41. Stephen Michael Wyatt, 20, 306 W. Myrtle Ave., Foley, Alabama, was arrested on the 6300 block of Eagle Ridge Court on suspicion of transient merchant license required penalty.
42. A cell phone charger, a bike and a stereo, valued at $260, were reported stolen on the 900 block of Brown Street.
43. Jan Macecek, 22, 3311 Chateau Knoll, was arrested on the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense driving while intoxicated.
44. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2011 GMC Acadia collided at Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
Feb. 10
45. Fraud, totaling $7704.10, was reported on the 5000 block of 45th Avenue.
Feb. 11
46. A 2012 Toyota Prius and a 2001 Toyota Highlander collided on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
47. A 2014 GMC Acadia and a 2016 Nissan Rogue collided at the intersection of Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
Feb. 12
48. A Bible and case, valued at $20, were reported stolen on the 2200 block of Chateau Knoll.
Feb. 13
49. A 2009 Cadillac DTS and a 2003 Toyota Corolla collided at Culvers, 2312 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
50. A 2005 Nissan Maxima and a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided on the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
51. A 2013 Ford Explorer and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
52. Ashley Reane Cornett, 26, 3004 Dubuque St., Davenport, was arrested on the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
Feb. 14
53. A 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in a single vehicle crash at Total Detailing, 3245 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,650 in damage.
Feb. 15
54. A 2007 Mercury MKZ was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,300 in damage.
55. A 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe and a 2004 GMC 1500 collided on the 2200 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
56. Criminal mischief, totaling $200, was reported on the 700 block of 23rd Street.