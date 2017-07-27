June 28
1 Darren Morris Welch, 33, 3624 State St., No. 57, was arrested on the 3600 block of State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
June 29
2 Jennifer Marie Copeland, 18, 21002 277th Ave., LeClaire, was arrested on the 5800 block of Star View Drive on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief.
3 Cynthia Kay Hernandez, 51, 1700 Hospital Road, No. 312, Silvis, was arrested on the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
July 3
4 A 2002 Ford Thunderbird and a 2014 Ford Fiesta collided on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,150 in damage.
5 Shakayla Lynn Jones, 27, 2721 Magnolia Drive, was arrested at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
6 A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen at McDonald's, 2460 State St.
7 John Adam Naab, 61, 644 10th St., was arrested at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, on suspicion of simple trespassing.
July 4
8 Antonio Renee Salinas, 20, 1815 West 58th St., Davenport, was arrested at the intersection of 18th Street and Elmwood Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
9 Caleb Bedford, 20, 2718 Esplandade Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 2500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and providing false information.
July 5
10 Aaron Clifford Parker, 31, 2632 Magnolia Drive, was arrested on the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked, and an interstate warrant.
11 A 2009 Cadillac CTS and a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette collided on the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
12 A 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2011 Honda Accord collided on the 3100 block of Middle Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
July 6
13 Jewelry, a TV, and a laptop, valued at $9750, were reported stolen on the 6200 block of Buckskin Trail.
14 A 2000 STLG Truck and a 2009 Ford Focus collided at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
July 7
15 A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the intersection of Devils Glen and Maplecrest roads, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
16 A 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2003 Honda Accord collided at the intersection of 29th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
17 A 2009 Ford Escape and a 2003 Chevrolet S10 collided on the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,700 in damage.
18 A 2007 International semi-truck and a 2000 Buick Lesabre collided at the intersection of 31st and State streets, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
19 A 2011 Ford Escape, a 2013 Buick Lacrosse, and a 2016 Ford Focus collided on the 1700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
July 8
20 Ronald Baumbach, 48, 2731 Glenn Street, was arrested at the intersection of Devils Glen Road and State Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control.
21 A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $500 in damage.
July 9
22 Fernando Hernandez Vasquez, 29, 1501 12th Ave., East Moline, was arrested on the 3300 block of Candlewick Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
July 10
23 A 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2001 Honda 4D collided at the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
24 Glass sets, bowls, a crock pot, bath mat, and tray, valued at $214.94, were reported stolen on the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.
25 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported on the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive.
July 11
26 A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2008 Toyota Avalon collided at the intersection of 17th and Grant streets resulting in $700 in damage.
27 Rebecca Nicole Beadel, 19, 6405 Western Ave., Davenport, was arrested on the 3700 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.