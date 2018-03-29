Feb. 26
1 Morgan Diane Alpen, 26, 1507 E. Lombard St., Davenport, was arrested at Legends Trail Drive and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 27
2 John Henry Lischer, 33, 23 S. Jacob Drive, Eldridge, was arrested in the 1600 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense consumption/intoxication.
Feb. 28
3 A 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2017 Ford F-550 collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
March 1
4 Check forgery, valued at $80, was reported in the 3400 block of Marynoel Avenue.
March 2
5 A 2007 Jeep Compass and a 2013 Dodge Avenger collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
6 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 5000 block of White Post Road.
March 3
7 Troy Michael Frazier, 30, 1512 N. Pioneer St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
March 7
8 A 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2003 Buick Le Sabre collided at Interstate 74 east bound Middle Road ramp, resulting in $500 in damage.
9 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 500 block of 23rd Street.
March 8
10 A 2004 Nissan Sentra and a 1999 Oldsmobile LS collided at 16th and Grant streets, resulting in $900 in damage.
11 A 2005 Toyota MTX and a 2014 Hyundai Elantra collided at Spruce Hills and Summit Hills drives, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
12 Credit card fraud, no total listed, was reported in the 1900 block of Bristol Drive.
13 A 2008 Kia Sedona and a 2002 Ford Explorer collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Wakonda Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
14 A 1988 Ford Taurus and a 2017 Ram Laramie collided in the 500 block of Holmes Street in the alley, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
March 9
15 A 2005 Ford Mustang and a 2008 Toyota Camry collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
March 10
16 A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Toyota Prius collided at Hamilton and Plymouth drives, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
March 11
17 A 2006 Suzuki XL7 and a 2018 Toyota Camry collided at Holmes Street and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
18 A 2017 Nissan Armada, a 2011 GMC Acadia, and a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
March 12
19 Burglary of a motor vehicle, no value listed, was reported on the 2400 block of Crestview Drive.
20 A 2006 Toyota Corolla and a 2008 Ford Ranger collided on the 3400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
March 14
21 A 2990 Cadillac CTS and a 2015 Buick Encore collided on the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.